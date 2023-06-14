The FBI Was Caught Protecting Joe Biden From Bribery Scandal

During Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate faced intense questioning from several senators regarding concerns of misconduct within the bureau.

The FBI has come under scrutiny for its blatantly biased actions. Not only did the bureau deliberately withhold exculpatory evidence in order to obtain FISA spy warrants targeting individuals associated with Donald Trump during the 2016 election, but it also deliberately ignored legitimate leads linking Hillary Clinton to the collusion narrative, and it refused to investigate illegal foreign donations to Hillary’s campaign.

By any standard, the FBI has been committing election interference on behalf of the Democrats, which has continued even after the 2020 election, as the FBI is now clearly trying to protect Joe Biden. For example, the bureau long refused to turn over an FD-1023 report linking Joe Biden to a $5 million bribe with a foreign national.

It wasn’t until Republicans threatened FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt that the House Oversight Committee was finally able to see the document, which revealed that a longtime FBI informant claimed that Mykola Zlochevsky, co-founder of Burisma Holdings, purportedly paid Joe and Hunter Biden $5 million each. This source claims that Mr. Zlochevsky possesses a ledger and recordings of his phone conversations with the Bidens.

Curiously, though, the FD-1023 form was riddled with black ink redactions — including the fact that there were 17 voice recordings, 15 of Hunter Biden and two of Joe Biden from 2015 and 2016, which Zlochevsky kept as “insurance.” The FBI deliberately tried to hide the existence of these recordings from the House Oversight Committee. It wasn’t until Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) found out about them and revealed their existence on the Senate floor that we learned about them — effectively catching the FBI in a cover-up to protect Joe Biden.

“The foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recording[s] of his conversation with them,” Grassley said. “17 such recordings. […] 15 audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden […] two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden. These recording[s] were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot.”

This was the damning revelation of the form because the accusation could be backed up with evidence… and the FBI tried to hide that information.

On Tuesday, Abbate denied having knowledge of the voice recordings but also insisted that the form was redacted to “protect the source, as everyone knows,” before adding that “this is a question of life and death, potentially.”

But how can we honestly believe this? Do we have any reason to trust the FBI anymore? Between the failure to charge Hillary Clinton with obstruction, the Russian collusion hoax, and the attempts to cover up the Biden bribery, how can we possibly trust the FBI anymore?

The bureau once had an impeccable reputation for being fair and even-handed. That image was shattered by the efforts of the Obama administration and the Biden administration, and there’s little reason to believe that even a Republican administration can effectively repair the damage done to the bureau from within.

Perhaps there is some merit to the calls to defund the FBI.