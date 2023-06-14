Say Goodbye to the America We Love

First, let me begin by saying, WE CANNOT LET DEMOCRATS WIN IN 2024.

Over the last week, we’ve seen the weaponization of the Department of “Justice” in its ugliest form. It’s breathtaking to see the lengths the Biden administration will go to in order to stop his enemies. And make no mistake: You are his enemy.

And the prosecution of Trump is just the beginning.

What will happen if Joe Biden (or whoever they get to replace him) wins in 2024? If that happens, we can expect to see more of the same directed against everyone who opposes his radical agenda—especially if the Democrats manage to take the House and the Senate (by hook or by crook). Here are some things Democrats are ready, willing, and able to do to our country if they’re handed the reins of power:

The Supreme Court will get a radical makeover. Not only will the Democrats expand the Court, they’ll stack it with more radicals in the mold of Ketanji Brown Jackson and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Once in control of the Court, they’ll work overtime to ensure every state law restricting abortion is struck down. More babies will die as a result.

The Left will ramp up its long march through the institutions, going after Christian and Jewish schools, churches, and non-profits that refuse to bow down and worship the LGBTQ+ agenda. Religious institutions and places of worship will lose their tax-exempt status, and pastors and rabbis will be hauled before tribunals to explain their sermons. And don’t even think about refusing to bake a gay wedding cake.

Employees who refuse to wear Pride shirts or don’t openly celebrate the ever-growing list of sexual deviancies will be sent to struggle sessions—or outright fired. Medical professionals, counselors, police officers, and teachers who refuse to go along will lose their licenses and certifications.

They will go after homeschooling, one of the few refuges children have from the radical indoctrination going on in schools.

We’ll see more disastrous foreign policy decisions like Joe Biden’s deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the Iran deal that gave pallets of cash to our enemies.

When the next pandemic comes along, you won’t be able to buy, sell, or work unless you’ve got the jab(s). Your children will be denied an education if they don’t get the shot(s).

The economy will continue to tank, and you can say goodbye to your 401k.

And that’s just off the top of my head. The Left is hell-bent on turning the United States into a slightly more-polite version of Venezuela.

