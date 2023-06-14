WATCH: Rachel Maddow Says MSNBC Won't Broadcast Trump Speech, Cites Alleged Integrity

The left’s favorite cable news lesbian declared on air yesterday that MSNBC would not broadcast Trump’s speech following his indictment because “there is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things.”

MADDOW: MSNBC won’t carry Donald Trump’s remarks live because “there is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things.” pic.twitter.com/DkmLbOjH89 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 14, 2023

This is a curious new standard that MSNBC has adopted.

Here is Rachel Maddow in March 2021 heralding the god-given mRNA shots, immaculately conceived by the holy Science™, which she falsely claims “stop the virus with every vaccinated person.”

Via Fox News:

“Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person,” Maddow said on her show the evening of March 29, 2021. “A vaccinated person gets exposed to the virus, the virus does not infect them, the virus cannot then use that person to go anywhere else,” she added with a shrug. “It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people.”

That was an untrue thing Maddow broadcast, sullying her network’s name for the sake of pharmaceutical propaganda. There never was any evidence that the mRNA shots stop transmission because they don’t stop transmission. In fact, a Pfizer executive admitted that the company never even tested whether it stops transmission in its trials.

The network routinely manufactures concocted fearmongering tales of something called “hate crimes” perpetrated by mostly non-existent White Supremacy™.

Then there was the nonstop Russiagate conspiracy theorizing that Maddow and Co. did for the better part of the last decade in order to delegitimize the duly elected president of the United States after he defeated the anointed one, Hillary Clinton, in 2016.

Maddow also played gracious, credulous host to Trump’s deranged rape accuser, who claimed with no corroborating evidence or contemporaneous accounts of the alleged event that happened in a busy department store in 1996 and who once characterized rape as “sexy” to a visibly uncomfortable Anderson Cooper on CNN. She did no concern-trolling about “misinformation” during that travesty.

These people are in no position to cast moral aspersions on spreading “misinformation.” Alas, the bulk of their lobotomized readership and listenership is fully on board with the cult, and so the faithful won’t ever see through the lies.

The only way that a journalistic organization like PJ Media can sustainably expose the lies of the government and the self-serving corporations that control it is by relying on a reader-supported model. Advertisers hold no sway here one way or another. We’re boycott-proof and censorship-proof. If you appreciate this model, consider joining our VIP program for unlimited article access. Use the discount code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off!