Federal Indictment May Put Other Trump Cases on Hold

In the wake of President Donald Trump’s federal indictment on 37 criminal charges in Miami on Tuesday, the case already brought against him by Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to be put on hold. This will likely be the case with all other Trump cases as well.

In a panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, New York Attorney General Letitia James told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner that she believes her civil case against Trump, Alvin Bragg’s case, and the ongoing case in Georgia are all expected to be put on hold, in favor of the federal case against Trump.

“In all likelihood, I believe that my case, as well as DA Bragg and the Georgia case, will unfortunately have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal case,” James said. “So it all depends upon the scheduling of this particular case. I know there’s gonna be a flood, a flurry of motions, motion to dismiss, discovery issues, all of that. So it really all depends. Obviously, all of us want to know what Judge Cannon is going to do and whether or not she’s going to delay this particular case.”

James’s case against Trump, which came shortly before the midterm election, alleges that Trump committed fraud by overvaluing his Mar-a-Lago estate while securing business loans. Even former attorney general Bill Barr dismissed the lawsuit as a “political hit job” by James.

“This is a woman who campaigned for office saying, promising she was going to go after Trump, which I think is a tremendous abuse of office, to go head hunting and targeting individuals. So I think she was targeting Trump, and this is after three years — a civil lawsuit, the gist of which is when the Trump organization borrowed money, Trump personally guaranteed those loans.”

Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump is similarly weak. Bragg, like James, campaigned on prosecuting Trump, and the best he could do is take one misdemeanor campaign finance violation (that would normally require the accused to pay a fine), elevate it to a felony, and charge Trump 34 times for the same alleged crime. Congressional Republicans are investigating Bragg’s abuses and politicization of justice.

Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, agrees it is likely some of the cases will be put on hold. “James’ case, if any, will take a back seat to the federal trial. The Southern District of Florida has a reputation as a ‘rocket docket,’ which moves cases quickly. Trump’s lawyers and Judge Cannon may slow the process down, but the federal indictment will take priority over a Georgia state case that hasn’t even been filed yet,” Rahmani told Newsweek. “The New York prosecution is trickier. That indictment was first, and we already have a March trial date. I can see Judge Merchan keeping that date, especially if there is a possibility that the Miami trial happens in late 2023 or even 2024.”