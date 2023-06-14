The 'Sissy Hypno' Subculture Is the Most Pernicious of All LGBTQ+++™ Machinations

Herein is an exploration of a pornography-obsessed LGBTQ+++™ internet subculture that is disturbing and fascinating, in equal measure, called “sissy hypno.”

Members of the sissy hypno “community,” as I have previously documented elsewhere, are sexually disturbed men termed “sissies” who are drawn together by a mutual obsession with feminizing themselves physiologically and psychologically.

The “sissy” identity is premised on renouncing all auspices of traditional masculinity, adopting instead a performative, exaggerated form of femininity that centers around sexual submission to “real men.”

The process of transformation from male to female is a rite of passage in the sissy hypno subculture. To that end, the would-be sissy is encouraged to consume brainwashing propaganda through a variety of media — mantra-based meditations which reinforce through repetition and sexually charged rhetoric the idea that the sissy-in-training isn’t and never was a “real man,” “feminization tips” made available through internet forums by sissies further down the road, and extremely graphic “training videos” consisting of mantras and montages depicting sex acts from a submissive female perspective — all overlaid by rhythmic, hypnotic techno music.

Cuckoldry is also a major feature of the sissy hypno ethos — that sexual relations with women are for “real men,” not the viewer, who is not worthy of engaging in such practices with women due to his inferior beta-male status. If you’re feeling brave and you’re not at work or somewhere in polite society, you can confirm all of this with a quick visit to the Sissy Hypno Reddit page, where sissies regularly upload their favorite sissy hypno “training” videos, erotic homosexual images, etc.

Unlike other forms of pornography, sissy hypno has a decidedly normative raison d’etre. It is not merely meant to entertain or sexually gratify; it has the explicit aim of changing the viewer’s sexuality permanently by prodding them to “transition” from male to female — and not just in the bedroom, but in every aspect of life.

As explained via Kinkly:

Sissy training can encompass a wide variety of presentations and acts. Some sissies will shave their body hair, wear make up, cross dress or change their voices to adopt a feminine appearance. These may be done by choice or in response to a dominant’s demands. Sissies are often expected to adopt a demure or compliant attitude and demeanor that is not just submissive, but also craving humiliation and degradation by appearing meek and weak-willed. For some, sissy training is situational and is only pleasurable as part of a scene. For others, sissy training is a lifestyle. While situational sissy training will encompass frilly outfits, pacifiers and more, sissies who choose the lifestyle outside of the home may wear frilly underwear or other garments under their public clothes.

When the San Francisco gay men’s choir declared a while back that the LGBTQ+++™ people were going to “corrupt your kids” and “convert” them to sexual deviancy, they meant it.