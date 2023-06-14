Corrupt Prosecutor Jack Smith Helps Trump Raise Big Money for His Campaign

In the days since the politicized indictment of Donald Trump on federal charges was announced, the Trump campaign has raised a huge amount of money.

“Since deranged Jack Smith took the unprecedented step of weaponizing the justice system to attack his political opponent, Donald J. Trump for President 2024 has raised more than $6.6 million in just a few short days,” the Trump campaign announced in a statement received by PJ Media. “In a clear sign of the steadfast support President Donald J. Trump enjoys from grassroots Patriots across the nation, over $4.5 million has been raised from digital fundraising, with an additional $2.1 million raised at President Trump’s event at Bedminster last night.”

In November, Merrick Garland chose Jack Smith to investigate former Trump over the alleged mishandling of classified documents and the Capitol riot. It was quickly apparent that Smith’s partisan background is what made him Garland’s choice. Smith was involved in the Obama-era IRS scandal. When Lois Lerner, then-director of the IRS’s Exempt Organizations Unit, orchestrated an IRS campaign aimed at Tea Party groups and conservative nonprofit organizations, Smith played a role in urging DOJ officials to engage with Lerner and the IRS, which led to the IRS providing the FBI with extensive tax records of nonprofit organizations. Smith also has a history of biased investigations against Republicans that resulted in convictions overturned due to misconduct, while cases involving Democrats have resulted in mistrials.

“The American people will not stand for this corrupt attempt to interfere in the 2024 election against the leading candidate for President who will demolish the Deep State and finish the job of draining the Swamp,” the Trump campaign statement insists. “Universal polling both nationally and statewide has shown President Trump holding insurmountable leads and is the only candidate who can beat Joe Biden in a general election.”

Polling has shown that both Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump can defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

