Trump Is Just the Tip of the Dems' Rogue Law Enforcement Harassment Iceberg

The day may be sunny as you read this column but trust me, there are dark clouds looming on the horizon in every direction in the United States of America. Perhaps you haven’t noticed them yet because you and everyone else around you is distracted by the fact that we’re sliding down all of the slippery slopes that we conservatives were warning people about a decade or more ago.

To say that this next presidential election is an important one would be redefining “understatement.” I’m not one given to existential crisis panics, but it’s safe to say that I am now at least “existential crisis adjacent.” Joe Biden has been in office for only two-and-a-half years, but it feels like the Left has done a century’s worth of damage to the Republic in that time. We don’t want to live in the horror show that would be a second Biden/Harris term.

We’ve all been witnessing what a rogue federal law enforcement agency is willing to do in order to eliminate political opposition. The main focus thus far has been former President Donald Trump, of course. The private citizens who have been victims of Biden’s Stasi DOJ have been singled out solely because they’re Trump supporters. They’ve kept the focus somewhat narrow thus far. People who attended the J6 faux insurrection and pro-life activists have been getting a lot of attention. The FBI has, however, begun to branch out a little. Imagine my surprise when I found out that I might be a domestic terrorist because I’m a Roman Catholic who occasionally attends the Traditional Latin Mass. I don’t even know where to shop for legit terrorist-y stuff.

What we have witnessed so far is the Left focusing on the tip of the iceberg that they want to destroy. As Trump is fond of saying, “They’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in their way.” At this point, even people who aren’t huge Trump fans are beginning to see that that’s true.

Now that the 2024 presidential election cycle is in full swing, the harassment is bound to get worse. As I wrote in Wednesday’s Morning Briefing, even the most ardent Trump-haters aren’t buying the “walls are closing in” shtick anymore. No matter how the Trump persecution prosecution plays out, it doesn’t bode well for any potential supporters of his.

Should it become apparent that they can’t keep him off the ballot, their panic will definitely ramp up the targeting of voters on the Right.

If they do keep Trump off of the ballot, they will be emboldened and feel that they have a green light to wipe out all of the competition.

