Kari Lake Song ‘81 Million Votes, My A**’ Hits Number One on iTunes

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has released a new song titled “81 Million Votes, My A**,” challenging the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The song has skyrocketed to the top spot on the iTunes charts.

The song’s title was inspired by Lake’s remark at a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) dinner in March, where she questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s 2020 victory and the alleged 81 million votes he received.

Let’s freak out the fake news. Our song, 81 Million Votes, My Ass (feat. Kari Lake) – is the number one song in the country!

And they hate it. Download, listen & share it today. Not only are we going to TALK about our corrupt elections—we are going SING about them! https://t.co/BkxlDYujoJ — Kari Lake (@KariLake) June 13, 2023

Lake herself has been on a crusade to restore integrity to Arizona’s elections, which have been notoriously mismanaged for several cycles.

In 2021, “Let’s Go Brandon” became an anthem for millions of Americans, going from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. In January of last year, Kid Rock’s anti-Biden anthem “We The People” topped the iTunes charts, dethroning Disney’s mega-hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Encanto soundtrack. Last summer, John Rich’s anti-Biden song “Progress” also hit No. 1 on iTunes, beating popular songs by Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

In May, a rap song titled “Boycott Target” achieved the remarkable feat of surpassing singles from renowned artists like Taylor Swift, claiming the top spot on the iTunes charts. A music video accompanying the song has quickly amassed over 4.4 million views, with an additional boost from the endorsement of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who urged people to give it a listen. Continuing the trend, Kari Lake’s song has dethroned Luke Combs’s remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

Lake reportedly agreed to participate in the production of the song to raise awareness about voter fraud. “I want to send a message to the technocrats, to the tyrants, that we’re on to what they’re pushing,” Lake told Real America’s Voice earlier this month. “We’re on to this B.S. system.”

Last month, Lake announced that her organization, Save Arizona, will conduct the most extensive ballot-chasing operation in the state’s history during the 2024 election cycle.

“We have been working nonstop to put together a team and we are officially launching the largest, most extensive ballot-chasing operation in our state’s history and, frankly, possibly in American history. The courts just ruled that this corrupt election will stay up. The courts just ruled that our elections can run lawlessly. The courts have ruled that anything goes. Well, we can play by those same rules, okay? If anything goes, then anything goes,” she said. “We are going to start chasing ballots like you’ve never seen.”

Lake also emphasized the importance of scrutinizing every ballot to ensure a fair electoral process and criticized the “rigged, corrupt system.”

“We will not allow them to steal another election from We the People who want our government back,” she said.

According to Forbes, Jeffrey Steele, a singer who has crafted chart-topping hits for artists like Tim McGraw and Rascal Flatts, wrote and performed “81 Million Votes, My A**” along with a group called the Truth Bombers.

“81 Million Votes, My A**” can be heard through various major music streaming services and retailers.