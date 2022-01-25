Kid Rock's Anti-Biden Anthem Dethrones Disney Hit on iTunes

In a matter of hours since we first reported on it, Kid Rock’s anti-Biden anthem “We The People” has jumped from #5 on the iTunes charts to the number one spot, dethroning the Disney hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the soundtrack of Encanto.

Several anti-Biden songs have topped the iTunes charts, most of them called “Let’s Go Brandon” in reference to the phrase an NBC reporter claimed she “misheard” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega, which was actually the chant of “F**k Joe Biden!”

“We The People” dethroning “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is a huge achievement. The Disney song just passed “Let It Go” from the Frozen soundtrack as Disney’s all-time hit, according to the Billboard charts.

Let’s keep “We the People” on top! Download it on iTunes, stream it on Spotify, etc. Whichever platform you use, do it!

You can listen to the song below (warning, explicit lyrics):