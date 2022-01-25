Here’s the Next ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Song to Send to the Top of the Charts

“Let’s go Brandon” has become the anthem of millions of Americans, going from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. It’s on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks and has made its way into the House chamber. Everyone knows what it means … except for maybe Joe Biden, who agreed with the sentiment right before Christmas.

While there have been several songs called “Let’s Go Brandon” that have topped the iTunes charts, there’s a new single by Kid Rock that America-loving patriots have to get behind now. The song, called “We The People,” pulls no punches. The song opens with the line “We the people in all we do / Reserve the right to scream ‘F*** you'” and hits Dr. Fauci, big tech, the BLM movement, inflation, the media, and COVID-19 restrictions through the 4-minute playing time.

The chorus is my favorite part, in which Kid Rock sings, “We the people (ooh, let’s go Brandon).”

It’s very catchy.

You can check out the song below, but be sure to download it on iTunes, stream it on Spotify, etc. Whichever platform you use, do it!

NOTE: Song contains explicit lyrics.

Despite the harsh criticism of Biden and his policies, the song calls for unity. “Every human being doesn’t have to agree, we all bleed red, brother listen to me … We the people have got to unite,” the song says.

At the time of this writing, the song sits at #5 on the iTunes charts. Can we get it to number one? Come on America, we got this.