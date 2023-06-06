The Morning Briefing: James Comey Unwittingly Makes the Case for Trump 2024

Top O’ the Briefing

There are so many awful things to say about former FBI Director James Comey that even a longtime loather of bureaucrats like me occasionally finds it hard to believe. He’s a horrible human being, through and through. Because everything about government is stupid, Comey rose to the top of his profession and was in charge of the agency tasked with protecting the American people.

One of the relatively early promising signs that Trump was serious about draining the Swamp came when he fired Comey in May of 2017. Sadly, Swamp levels remained fairly stable after that.

Because of the firing, James Comey suffers from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Trump broke him good. Comey loves nothing better than getting in front of a camera and letting his daddy issues regarding the former president spill forth. His most recent TDS gusher came in an interview with former White House Spokesditz Jen “Circle Back” Psaki, who would have gone down in history as the dumbest presidential press secretary ever had she not been succeeded by Karine Jean-Pierre.

Psaki now plies her dippy trade over in the MSNBC commie fever dream. Robert wrote about her interview with Comey, which featured this bit of journalistic fluffing:

“You’ve said that Trump poses a near-existential threat to the rule of law, and, and this is something, similar language, that I hear privately from national security officials, some people you and I both know, who will say this, privately, about what a second term could mean. But tell me a little bit about the specifics of what he could try to do. What do you mean by that?”

Note that Psaki says “privately” twice in one long, run-on sentence to make sure we know that she’s got friends on the inside.

What ensued perfectly illustrates what an intellectually dull man Comey is. It’s easy to see from both the question and the answer what the intended objective was here. Comey’s response to Psaki makes it seem as if he hasn’t been on the internet in three years:

Comey answered: “Well, think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies — I’m sure I’m on the enemies list — because the president constitutionally does oversee the Executive Branch entirely, which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators. And so he could commission, direct, that individuals be pursued. He could also direct all kinds of other conduct that people would maybe take to court to try to stop, but who enforces court orders? Mostly the United States marshals service, which is in — part of the executive branch, and reports to the president. And so President Trump could say, ‘I don’t care what the Supreme Court says or these district judges say, I’m tellin’ the marshals service, Don’t enforce the court order.’”

The “retribution presidency” line is the unwitting endorsement I alluded to in the headline. Trust me, Jimmy, a lot of people are thinking about that and it’s not having the negative effect you’d like it to. In fact, it’s the #1 Trump selling point for millions of voters.

Relevant: I’m All-In if Trump Promises a Scorched-Earth Second Term

Everything Comey said after that was pure lack of awareness gold. A president using the law enforcement he oversees in the Executive Branch for his own personal purposes? Why, wherever would we find examples of that?

Almost every word that Comey uses to attempt to paint a frightening picture of a second Trump term describes Biden’s first term. At one point, Comey says that Trump would be a “rogue” president. Hey pal, we’re already dealing with a rogue president and living with a rogue FBI that’s raiding the homes of pro-life activists and going undercover in Catholic churches in an effort to manufacture a white “far right” domestic terrorist threat that doesn’t exist. The braindead husk in the Oval Office wanders around barking “Ultra MAGA” all day long like a trained seal and the Justice Dept. then works on ways to target anyone they think falls in that category.

When it comes to unhinged presidents who are hell-bent on weaponizing the federal government to destroy perceived threats, our dance card is full. With almost everything they complain about, American leftists provide textbook examples of a collective version of psychological projection.

James Comey was the head of the FBI when the Russia collusion hoax ball got rolling. It was an attempt to derail Trump’s candidacy, and then his presidency. For that alone, Comey should be sweating a Trump return to the White House. If there is retribution, however, it won’t be because Trump will go rogue in 2025.

It will be because Comey did in 2016.

