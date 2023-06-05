Vivek Ramaswamy Wouldn’t Implement Transgender Military Ban

During an appearance on ABC’s This Week, Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate running for president, expressed his opposition to implementing a ban on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military if he were to be elected as commander-in-chief.

“Would you reinstate the ban on transgender members of the military?” asked ABC’s Martha Raddatz.

“I would not reinstate a ban on transgender members,” Ramaswamy replied. “I would, however, be very clear that for kids — that’s where my policies are very focused — we should not be foisting this ideology onto children.”

“But you would not ban transgender members of the military?” Raddatz pressed.

“I would not,” Ramaswamy repeated.

Towards the final months of Barack Obama’s presidency, the military initiated the process of ending the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. Donald Trump vowed to move away from political correctness within the military and delegated decision-making authority to the top military officials. In June 2017, Trump announced a complete ban on transgender individuals in the military, preempting Obama’s planned policy. However, a federal judge blocked Trump’s ban in October 2017. But, in January 2019, the Trump administration successfully appealed and lifted the injunction on their transgender military policy. Nevertheless, Joe Biden rescinded the ban through an executive order in January 2021.

Ramaswamy clearly knew he was taking a controversial policy stance during his interview, hence the reason he reiterated his opposition to transing children. But he also elaborated further in a tweet posted after the interview aired, clarifying that he would support a limited ban.

He argued that the rise of secular cults in America, including transgenderism, is a result of a deeper void of purpose and meaning in society. Ramaswamy said he believes transgenderism is primarily a mental health disorder, and that he opposes forcing views onto others. But he also determined that transgender people can serve in administrative roles in the military.

“If someone wants to serve our country, they should be able to serve so long as they don’t create risk or undue cost for other Americans. The risk of letting someone with a mental health problem serve in combat roles is too high, but for most roles in the military (administrative, support, legal, etc.), I don’t think a categorical ban makes sense. If a trans adult can’t serve as a JAG attorney, why should they be able to serve as a public prosecutor, defense attorney, local cop, fireman, doctor, or nurse either?” he wrote.

Here’s the problem with his position: Transgenderism is a mental disorder. As such, the U.S. military shouldn’t allow anyone with a mental health condition to serve in any position. It’s too much of a risk, and we have enough problems with pride events becoming common in the military. I get that Ramaswamy is trying to achieve a middle ground on this issue, but when you think about it, it’s not a good idea.

