FBI 'Afraid' Their Whistleblower Will Be Iced

My grandfather told me that during the Depression he and his friend would hang out in a parking lot near Tiger Stadium, blocks away from the Detroit home he shared with four brothers and his alcoholic, unemployed father.

As sports fans parked their cars, my grandfather would offer his “protection services” to drivers who perhaps didn’t want their windows broken during the game.

“It’s a rough neighborhood,” he’d warn them. Most of them got the idea and coughed up a nickel. If they didn’t, he and his friend would wait until the game started and smash a headlight on every car owned by a “skin flint.”

FACT-O-RAMA! My grandfather was so elated when the Tigers won the 1935 World Series that he gave up his parking lot “racket.” He would remain crime-free until his future mother-in-law, my great-grandmother, paid him to be a “shill” in the blind pig she ran. His job was to keep the drinkers laughing and boozing.

Speaking of rackets, the FBI is allegedly “afraid” one of their whistleblowers — who is behind the FBI report involving a $5 million Joe Biden bribery scheme — will be “killed if unmasked.”

“Just left meeting for House Oversight. The FBI is afraid their informant will be killed if unmasked, based on the info he has brought forward about the Biden family,” Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna declared.

Who would kill the whistleblower?

Considering how the FBI has treated other whistleblowers, it’s easy to see how some might see this as a not-so-thinly-veiled threat.

OINK-O-RAMA! In Detroit, a “blind pig” is an illegal/after-hours bar. Detroit’s brutal 1967 riots started when police responded to a noise complaint at a blind pig and were assailed by the crowd that had gathered to watch the arrests.

Former FBI agent Garret O’Boyle testified to Congress regarding the cruel revenge the FBI exacted on him and his family when he became a whistleblower:

The FBI allowed me to accept orders to a new position halfway across the country. They allowed us to sell my family’s home. They ordered me to report to the new unit when our youngest daughter was 2 weeks old. Then, on my first day on the new assignment, they suspended me, rendering my family homeless. – Garret O’Boyle

O’Boyle further testified that the FBI had all of his family’s belongings and didn’t release them for weeks. The O’Boyle family was rendered homeless and had to rely on family and friends for a place to stay and for warm coats in the cold Wisconsin winter.

Also, the DOJ is currently engaged in a staredown with the House Oversight Committee. Nothing sends a clear message quite like “Arkansiding” the “trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for over 10 years and has been paid over six figures” whistleblower who lowered the boom on the Biden crime family.

RELATED: KDJ’s Afternoon Update: Congress and the DOJ Are About to Play an Epic Game of Chicken

The FBI allowed the Oversight Committee to view the alleged smoking-gun document outlining Joe Biden’s alleged $5 million bribery scheme but refuses to allow the committee to take control of it. They claim doing so might put their whistleblower’s life in jeopardy — even though the name is redacted.

Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told the Daily Mail the whistleblower “fears for their own life because of our government.”

She added that the FBI could protect the informant if they “cared about doing the right thing.”

How low will the FBI go to protect America’s first crime family? At what point — if any — will they cut the Bidens loose and let the legal eagles sink their talons into the Biden family and haul them off to court?