KDJ's Afternoon Update: Congress and the DOJ Are About to Play an Epic Game of Chicken

Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and the House Oversight Committee are about to lower the boom on three generations of the Biden crime family, and — from what I’m hearing — the Left knows the Biden’s silly goose is cooked.

Comer has been demanding that FBI Director Christopher Wray hand over a smoking gun of a report detailing a $5 million bribery scheme involving then-VP Joe Biden.

🚨🚨BREAKING: House Oversight Chair James Comer says the FBI has once again refused "hand over the unclassified record" that links then-VP Joe Biden to a pay-for-play bribery scheme with a foreign national. Oversight "will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this… pic.twitter.com/2qoas43Igm — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 5, 2023

After weeks of weaselly shilly-shallying, Wray finally coughed up the document but decided the committee could only look at the damning evidence and not keep it. Comer didn’t like that and is holding Wray in contempt of Congress. What does that mean?

I asked my trusty Magic 8 Ball if Wray is ever going to wear a set of trammels and the response was, “Are you shooting heroin in your eyeballs again? Stop asking stupid questions, KDJ.”

As much as America wants needs to see tyrants fitted for a bespoke pillory, I can’t see that happening. But there is something cooking that could change the nation forever.

Wray’s days of being a jackanapes toward Congress — such as peeling out from a congressional hearing to go on vacation — will likely result in a defining game of chicken with the Oversight Committee. Comer and Sen. Grassley — who is also on the Oversight Committee — aren’t backing down from the DOJ and FBI’s recalcitrant game-playing.

If Congress decides Wray is in contempt the DOJ will have to prosecute Wray. If the DOJ decides not to do so (like they did in the Hunter Biden investigation and for Hillary), essentially waving the middle finger at the Oversight Committee, it will prove beyond a shadow of a doubt what we already know: the DOJ and FBI are in the tank for Gropey Joe and aren’t even trying to hide it.

RELATED: FBI Top Dog Wray May Be Held In Contempt of Congress. Can He Be Held In Contempt of the American People?

It will also mark the beginning of the end of the United States as we thought we knew it. It will be crystal clear that the Uniparty has taken full control of the nation and that everyone involved lives above the law. It will be akin to a philandering husband arrogantly strutting his sidepiece in front of his wife, knowing she won’t say a word. This standoff could render the Constitution obsolete — a move the Democommies have been frothing at their reptilian mouths for.

FACT-O-RAMA! There are 45 goals of communism to conquer the U.S. without firing a single round, one of which is “discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis.”

By now you may be thinking, “Hey, KDJ, will Wray actually risk his career for the Bidens?”

Honestly, I don’t see a risk. Previous FBI traitors like Comey and Strzok have been paid handsomely for their treachery, landing book deals, TV gigs, or tasty “donations” through GoFundMe.

The difference this time is that Americans are waking up to the shocking level of corruption in the DOJ and FBI. Patriotic whistleblowers from the FBI are coming forward. Even the lickspittles in the Pravda press are beginning to mention the Biden family rackets.

Is Wray willing to go to the mat for the Biden family? Will his FBI go full J. Edgar Hoovtard and cough up AI-created pictures of Comer in a gay bathhouse and “settle” the situation? Or will Wray remember his oath to the Constitution and let the American eagle of consequences carry Joe off to Treasonville, USA?

Either the Oversight Committee or the DOJ and FBI will have to blink. The Biden family took their knavery a bribe too far. If they walk, the nation is doomed. Law and order will only work against patriotic Americans. And what is to keep the FBI from simply arresting Comer for whatever BS charge they can manufacture? And if you think that can’t happen here in the U.S.A. just ask their number one political enemy and a bunch of people who dared work for him.

My two cents: Wray won’t pay for his insolence. He will retire and land a book deal and cash out. His reward for serving his commie masters.

The Bidens can’t dodge the fecal tsunami headed their way. Their empire is doomed. That’s what happens when you trust the crackhead pile of human graffiti living in your basement to take care of business. I doubt that a Biden will face serious charges, but if they are scorned out of Washington real Americans can, hopefully, begin to chase the apparatchiks out of every institution they’ve commandeered and reclaim the nation.