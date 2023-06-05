FBI Top Dog Wray May Be Held In Contempt of Congress. Can He Be Held In Contempt of the American People?

It’s a positive development, and long overdue: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced on Monday that he would start proceedings to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Still, even though this is welcome news, Wray is unlikely to suffer any significant consequences, even if the full House votes that he is indeed in contempt of Congress. Can he be held in contempt of the American people?

Wray faces the prospect of being held in contempt of Congress because of the latest confirmation of the fact that the FBI is no longer a law enforcement agency, but a fetid cesspool of corruption that has been weaponized to persecute and destroy Donald Trump and other opponents of the Biden regime while sheltering Old Joe, his chip-off-the-old-block boy Hunter, and their henchmen from all possible consequences of their influence-peddling and other crimes.

Fox News reported Monday that Wray may get slapped with the contempt of Congress charge despite the fact that “the FBI brought the document in question – an FBI-generated FD-1023 form that allegedly describes a $5 million criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions – to Capitol Hill on Monday for Comer, R-Ky., and ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to review in a secure SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility), resulting from a back-and-forth between committee Republicans and the bureau over whether it was in compliance of his subpoena.” This review only happened after Wray had repeatedly stalled and stonewalled in the face of requests from Comer for this document.

And Comer isn’t satisfied, charging that the FBI is still covering for the senescent kleptocrat who calls himself President of the United States: “Despite the accommodation, Comer said Monday that the FBI is still not in compliance with the subpoena to turn over the physical document to the committee.” Comer stated, “At the briefing, the FBI again refused to hand over the unclassified record to the custody of the House Oversight Committee. And we will now initiate contempt of Congress hearings this Thursday. Given the severity and complexity of the allegations contained within this record, Congress must investigate further. The investigation is not dead. This is only the beginning.”

That’s great, but Wray and Comer both know that while this may be only the beginning, it is also only the end, because Wray has friends and allies up and down the Washington establishment, and no matter what the House does, the elites will close ranks and do whatever it takes to cover for Old Joe and Hunter. The American people currently have no way to hold the FBI accountable, at a moment when the FBI needs to be held accountable more than ever. The FBI has been an energetic purveyor of the Jan. 6 “insurrection” hoax, making the lives of numerous Americans miserable for the crime of being in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. It opened terrorism investigations against parents for the crime of being angry over their children being subjected to critical race theory in primary school. It has harassed and terrorized pro-life activists. It has manufactured “white supremacist terrorists” so as to justify the Biden regime’s ridiculous and oft-repeated claims about what constitutes the largest terror threat the nation faces today.

Contempt of Congress? Christopher Wray (and Merrick Garland) need to be held in contempt of the American people, and James Comer and company need to start addressing the larger picture. It’s good that they’re following up on the Bidens’ influence-peddling, and good that they’re holding Wray’s feet to the fire, but if we had a truly savvy, aggressive opposition in America today, its leaders would be challenging the Leftist establishment to defend the idea that the FBI was even still worthy of the trust of the American people in the slightest degree. They would be demanding that Wray demonstrate that he had even the remotest interest in administering fair and impartial justice rather than simply serving as the muscle for the Democrat Party and its allies. A genuine opposition would be doing everything it could to cut funding for the FBI to the bone and publishing plans for top-to-bottom reform that would eliminate the corrupt and politicized regime apparatchiks that currently infest it. Can we see that, Rep. Comer?