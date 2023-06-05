Comey Warns Trump Might Use the Constitution Against Him and His Corrupt Friends

It is now well established that the FBI has become thoroughly and possibly irreparably corrupt and politicized, serving as a thuggish arm of the Leftist establishment rather than any kind of law enforcement agency. Its decline accelerated during the tenure of the intensely partisan Leftist apparatchik James Comey as FBI director, but in the six years since Donald Trump removed Comey from office amid a storm of controversy, the lanky corruptocrat has shown not the slightest hint of introspection, much less regret. Instead, he just went on MSNBC to warn that a new Trump administration could see the president weaponizing the justice system. Well, Comey certainly knows all about weaponizing federal agencies for partisan purposes.

Former Biden explainer and current MSNBC host Jen Psaki said to Comey, “You’ve said that Trump poses a near-existential threat to the rule of law, and, and this is something, similar language, that I hear privately from national security officials, some people you and I both know, who will say this, privately, about what a second term could mean. But tell me a little bit about the specifics of what he could try to do. What do you mean by that?”

The question was ridiculous, and the whole scenario was a charade. Now that the Russian Collusion hoax has been definitively exposed and the Democrats’ Jan. 6 “insurrection” scenario has been discredited, Psaki should have been asking Comey about the contempt for the rule of law of his Leftist friends and colleagues, not of Donald Trump. But for that, Psaki would have to be a genuine journalist, not a flack for the Leftist establishment playing the role of a journalist in order to fool gullible MSNBC viewers and throw red meat to the committed ideologues among their tiny audience.

Comey answered: “Well, think about what four years of a retribution presidency might look like. He could order the investigation and prosecution of individuals who he sees as enemies — I’m sure I’m on the enemies list — because the president constitutionally does oversee the Executive Branch entirely, which includes the Department of Justice, prosecutors and investigators. And so he could commission, direct, that individuals be pursued. He could also direct all kinds of other conduct that people would maybe take to court to try to stop, but who enforces court orders? Mostly the United States marshals service, which is in — part of the executive branch, and reports to the president. And so President Trump could say, ‘I don’t care what the Supreme Court says or these district judges say, I’m tellin’ the marshals service, Don’t enforce the court order.'”

Comey added that Trump’s nefarious powers to prosecute those who have destroyed our federal agencies and turned them into organs of authoritarian deep-state Leftism were going to be difficult to combat, because they were rooted in a flaw of the document that Leftists everywhere hate with burning intensity: the U.S. Constitution. “And so, our Constitution really does give a rogue president, which is what this would be, tremendous power to destroy,” he said. “And so that’s why I’m trying to warn people. Given the way he said he intends to operate if he’s reelected, this will be something we could never have imagined. Again, it seems like science fiction in a way, but it’s what another four years of Donald Trump really promises, which is why — people criticize CNN for their town hall; I want people to stare at the threat that we’re facing and understand that they cannot take the next election off.”

Hey, that’s a terrific point, Comey. I, too, want people to stare at the threat we’re facing and understand that they cannot take the next election off. If the American people want to see the threat that we’re facing and understand why the next election is so very important, all they have to do is take a look not at Donald Trump, but at James Comey. This sinister, hypocritical, and self-righteous party comrade has done damage to the FBI and the Justice Department that may never be repaired, and now he is afraid that Trump might hold him and his henchmen accountable. Note that he made it clear that, in the nightmare scenario he sketched out for Psaki, everything Trump might do would be constitutional. Leftists have made their disdain for the Constitution clear for years. Now Comey is impugning before it gets used against someone like… James Comey.