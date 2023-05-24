Why Didn't Durham Talk to the Liars Who Pushed Fake Trump-Russia Collusion? The Answer's a Stunner.

It’s remarkable. The biggest liars involved in selling the fraudulent Donald-Trump-is-a-Russian-Secret-Agent scandal aren’t in a jail cell somewhere, nor were they ever threatened with being in one.

That’s right: the masterminds, fellow travelers, and cheerleaders of the biggest political dirty trick in U.S. history — worse than Watergate — weren’t ordered to appear before John Durham’s grand jury or face criminal contempt charges.

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey, who perjured himself multiple times during congressional testimony, had a nail appointment or was walking alone in the woods and just couldn’t make it. Or something.

SUPERCUT!@Comey "can't recall" anything about the Russia probe he oversaw pic.twitter.com/WxYdih8KCE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

Then there was the former number two at the FBI, Andrew McCabe, ousted for “lacking candor” over and over and over again about the fake “Russia! Russia! Russia!” scandal and now a paid liar for CNN.

And what about Peter Strzok, an FBI bigshot who couldn’t see beyond his political ideology and his affair with Lisa Page to conduct a fair investigation?

Bill Priestap went on from lying about Trump-Russia to blessed oblivion without a stop at John Durham’s grand jury.

Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley want to know why Special Counsel John Durham didn’t compel testimony from James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Bill Priestap, Kevin Clinesmith, former FBI attorney, Glenn Simpson. pic.twitter.com/ENPuPo42nN — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) May 24, 2023

And here’s another one, what about convicted liar Kevin Clinesmith? You know, the guy who lied on a FISA warrant for his paymasters? Why wasn’t he keel-hauled before the grand jury to answer questions about the fake scandal?

Glenn Simpson’s reputation has shot up because he did such a “great” job of selling the fake story to the media, FBI, and insider Washington.

They all tried to steal an election. They all lied for political gain. They all did it to hide Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and private server, along with the people who knew all about it, like President Barack Obama and Joe Biden. And they did it to help one political party over another. And they kept the grift going for years. They used the fake predicate for this fake scandal to launch more investigations into Donald Trump which led to two impeachments.

They were all of a piece.

Now, after the Durham Report confirms that all of those previously mentioned people knew even before it happened that Hillary Clinton’s people were plotting a fake Russia op to label Trump a spy, two senators are wondering what the hell happened.

The #DurhamReport's release this week revealed once again that the FBI and media relied on snake oil to perpetuate the bogus collusion narrative for years. And now the jig is up. #TBT https://t.co/fVJu7wMDbR — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) May 18, 2023

The Washington Examiner reports that Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) sent a letter to Durham to find out why those people were “allowed to avoid fully cooperating with your office, particularly given your authority to compel testimony and records.”

Grassley and Johnson noted that Mueller’s office “issued more than 2,800 subpoenas” and “executed nearly 500 search-and-seizure warrants” over the course of its investigation, but “in contrast,” the Durham investigation “served more than 190 subpoenas” and “executed seven search warrants.” The senators asked Durham for “detailed information” on Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Priestap, Clinesmith, and Simpson, including whether Durham subpoenaed any of them and if not, why not; what any of the subpoenas sought as well as when and where the subpoenas were sent; and details on how each of the men refused to cooperate. They asked for this information by the end of May.

Durham’s report showed that there was no legal predicate for opening the Trump-Russia case at all. Let’s hope Grassley and Johnson get some answers to what they call this “odd” turn of events.

Well, whaddaya know? The Deep State Borg tried to steal the 2016 election and destroy Donald Trump's presidency. If you'd been reading PJ Media all these years, you would have known that, because we've reported on every move of the Durham investigation.

