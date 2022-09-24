THIS IS NOT THE AMERICA I KNOW: Dozens of FBI Agents Raid Home of Catholic Pro-Life Activist as Children Scream in Terror

What is going on in America? Every day it seems another story surfaces about an FBI raid on another conservative. This time, it was a Catholic pro-life activist in Pennsylvania. LifeSite News reports:

A well-known pro-life author, sidewalk counselor, and father of seven was the latest victim of a U.S. Department of Justice-sponsored SWAT raid and arrest — for supposed “FACE Act” violations — at his rural home as his children looked on “screaming.” Mark Houck is the founder and president of The King’s Men, which promotes healing for victims of pornography addiction and promotes Christian virtues among men in the United States and Europe. According to his wife Ryan-Marie, who spoke with LifeSiteNews, he also drives two hours south to Philadelphia every Wednesday to sidewalk council for six to eight hours at two different abortion centers. Ryan-Marie, who is a homeschool mother, explained the SWAT team of 25 to 30 FBI agents swarmed their property with around 15 vehicles at 7:05 a.m. this morning. Having quickly surrounded the house with rifles in firing position, “they started pounding on the door and yelling for us to open it.”

The raid apparently stems from events in October 2021 at an abortion clinic. According to Ryan-Marie, on several occasions last year, Mark, 48, took the eldest of his seven children, then age 12, to an abortion clinic where he went to counsel mothers planning to abort their children. For “weeks and weeks,” a pro-abortion protester got in her son’s face, screaming “crude… inappropriate and disgusting things… such as, ‘Your dad’s a fag'” and other statements too vile for the Catholic mom to repeat.

She said that Mark repeatedly told the man that he didn’t have permission to speak to his son and asked him to stop. “He kept doing it and kind of came into [his son’s] personal space” as he continued to shout obscenities. “Mark shoved him away from his child, and the guy fell back. He didn’t have any injuries or anything, but he tried to sue Mark,” Ryan-Marie added, noting that the case was thrown out of court earlier this summer.

Merick Garland’s weaponized DOJ put a different spin on the incidents:

The charges stem from two separate incidents both on October 13, 2021, which occurred at the Planned Parenthood Elizabeth Blackwell Health Center on Locust Street in Philadelphia, where Houck allegedly assaulted the victim, a 72-year-old man, identified in the Indictment as “B.L.,” because B.L. was a volunteer escort at the reproductive health care clinic. In the first incident, B.L. was attempting to escort two patients exiting the clinic, when the defendant forcefully shoved B.L. to the ground. In the second incident, the defendant verbally confronted B.L. and forcefully shoved B.L. to the ground in front of the Planned Parenthood center, causing injuries to B.L. that required medical attention.

Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Jacqueline C. Romero, apparently signed off on the raid on Houck’s home.

Mark was arrested and appeared in federal court, charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, “which makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care.”

Once again, we see Joe Biden’s two-tiered justice system at work. Remember when news dropped that the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade and the violent left attacked more than 50 pro-life centers? Guess how many people have been arrested in connection with those attacks? Not a single one. PJ Media’s Robert Spencer reported:

Nonetheless, it’s clear that Biden’s Justice Department, which took the highly unusual step of openly dissenting from the decision overturning Roe and has been decidedly reluctant to protect conservative Supreme Court Justices from illegal protests at their homes, is hardly making the protection of pro-life centers a high priority. No one has been arrested from the pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge, despite its open threats to pro-lifers. “We will hunt you down and make your lives a living hell,” the group has said. This is, it says, a “war” against pro-lifers.

And a Catholic dad with seven children warranted the full wrath of Joe Biden’s DOJ, with a SWAT raid on the family home at 7:05 a.m. According to Ryan-Marie’s account, there were 25-30 agents in 15 cars. They surrounded the house with rifles in firing position, and “started pounding on the door and yelling for us to open it.”

Mark replied, “Please, I’m going to open the door, but, please, my children are in the home. I have seven babies in the house.”

“But they just kept pounding and screaming,” the mother said. “They had big, huge rifles pointed at Mark and pointed at me and kind of pointed throughout the house,” and ordered the children upstairs. “The kids were all just screaming. It was all just very scary and traumatic.”

This should terrify every American. Mark Houck isn’t a drug lord or a mass murdere. He was involved in a minor scuffle at an abortion clinic, and now he’s facing a possible sentence of 11 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and fines of up to $350,000 if convicted.

In his dark speech at Independence Hall, Joe Biden declared war on Americans who oppose his party’s radical left-wing agenda. LifeSiteNews noted:

Since the Biden administration has taken power in January 2021, Garland’s Department of Justice and the FBI have committed dozens of SWAT team raids that have been characterized as a political “weaponization” of the federal agencies against pro-lifers, Trump supporters, conservative Christians, and medical freedom advocates. […] In March, the FBI rounded up 10 pro-life activists, including Joan Andrews Bell, with SWAT team raids that serve to intimidate and humiliate the accused through an exercise of excessive force. A surfaced video of one of these raids shows armed agents holding pro-lifers at gunpoint and ordering them to put their hands up, drop to their knees and scoot backward out their front door in the middle of the night. The pro-lifers are respectful and compliant throughout.

In other words, the raid on Mark Houck was not a one-off. Joe Biden’s weaponized DOJ could be coming for any one of us. If you are a conservative and express your views by protesting in any way, you need to have a talk with your family—today—about what to do in the event of an FBI raid and what your contingency plans are in the event you’re arrested. Biden has made it clear that dissent won’t be tolerated, and they’re rounding up people like Mark Houck to send a message: comply or you’ll pay. These are very scary times.