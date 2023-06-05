WEF Talks ‘Gender Equality’ in Nigerian Plastics Amid Genocide

Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be Christian, with thousands killed, kidnapped, or displaced every year by radical Islamic extremists. Fortunately the insidious World Economic Forum (WEF) always has its priorities straight. Its big concern for Nigeria right now is gender representation in the area of “plastic pollution.” Yes, really.

Firstly, I am not, of course, belittling the many Nigerian women who work so hard in bad conditions for little pay picking up and sorting plastics in Nigeria. They absolutely deserve better than what they have. But, let’s face it, gender equity and inclusion is hardly one of the biggest crises facing Nigeria right now. Thousands of men and women are coping with a bloody and catastrophe genocide right now, with those who survive frequently losing their homes. But WEF and the United Nations (UN) don’t really want to talk about that, because they would have to admit that Christians are being mass murdered by Muslims. WEF prefers to address a fake crisis like “global warming”—or woke “inclusion.”

Over 60,000 Nigerian Christians had been killed in the decade-long genocide there as of 2021, and of course the number has increased since. Jihadis reportedly killed 4,000 Nigerian Christians and abducted 2,300 more just in the first 10 months of 2022. Meanwhile, as of May 20, 2023, over 120 Nigerians had been killed and over 20,000 displaced in bloody Plateau State.

WEF published a piece June 1 by Priscilla Achakpa, global gender equality & inclusivity advisor for National Plastic Action Partnership (NPAP), and Katherine Gilchrist, global gender equality & inclusivity advisor for GPAP (Global Plastic Action Partnership). These woke, wacky women only briefly referred to the jihadi violence from Boko Haram and other groups tearing Nigeria apart. They had a bigger issue in mind—“equity and inclusion.”

Nigeria is putting women and people from disadvantaged communities front and centre in its fight against plastic pollution.

Earlier in 2023, the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) conducted a national gender, equity and inclusion analysis of plastic pollution in Nigeria.

The GPAP is advocating for the development of the UN plastics treaty to be similarly led by the voices of those most affected by the plastics crisis.

It is particularly interesting that WEF is highlighting the UN here. According to Breitbart, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) released a report last November whining that the world has too many Nigerians. Unlike most of the rest of the world, which is headed for a massive population collapse, Nigeria has a growing population. Unless the genocide there continues to worsen, that is.

”Earlier this year, a group of researchers in Nigeria, commissioned by the Government through the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP), conducted a national gender, equity and inclusion analysis of plastic pollution in Nigeria,” WEF announced proudly. I can’t help but wonder how much good they could have done for victims of the Nigerian genocide with the money used for a “gender, equity and inclusion analysis.” The UN, meanwhile, wants $35 million in contraceptives and other depopulation methods as their helpful contribution to Nigeria. Because population growth, not Islamic jihad, is the issue?

WEF and the UN are the latest iteration of imperialist interference in Africa. They don’t want to address real catastrophes, they simply want to pontificate about woke ideology. When there is a literal genocide ongoing, “equity and inclusion” somehow becomes less important.