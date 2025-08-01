Kamala's Colbert Cringe-Fest

Before CBS finally rolls end credits on “The Late Show” — or boots cranky host Stephen Colbert out with a cardboard box of swag — the soon-to-be-former talkshow host seems determined to go down in a blaze of cringe.

Recent pseudo-A-list guests include politicians Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and actors who go on social media to diss their fans, like Jamie Lee Curtis and Liam Neeson. "Why won't anyone watch my show?" can't be a question Colbert or his producer ever seriously asked themselves or one another.

And as of last night, washed-up presidential candidate, failed VP, and California gubernatorial non-candidate, Kamala Harris. It isn't clear why Colbert chose to have Harris on now, since her campaign memoir, "107 Days," isn't due out for almost two months. I dunno, maybe she's trying to generate enough hype that it doesn't go directly to the remainder bin?

I must warn you before we proceed: The clip I included isn't easy to watch. But I have tried my darnedest to at least make it fun to read about.

Shall we proceed?

And Another Thing: Just because I included a clip from the show doesn't obligate you to watch it. You're welcome, America.

Let's get the interview's only big news out of the way first. Harris hinted that she won't run for president again in 2028 — but only hinted. We should be so lucky. "Recently I made the decision that I just, for now, I don’t want to go back in the system," she told Colbert. "I think it’s broken."

"It’s harrowing," Colbert agreed.

Harris also complained that she's "always believed that as fragile as our democracy is, our systems would be strong enough to defend our most fundamental principles."

But then those stupid voters went and gave Trump a solid electoral college win, every swing state, and the popular vote, too.

When the voters choose a Democrat, the system is working. When we choose a Republican, the system is broken.

And if you proles don't understand that your job is to choose the Democrat, then you're the ones destroying our sacred democracy.

Here's that clip, if you must.

Colbert and Kamala agree that it's "harrowing" that the American people rejected them. It must be the system that's broken. pic.twitter.com/XJ1R3qXZz4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 1, 2025

For SCOTUS nerds, maybe the biggest cringe was when Harris praised the dissent-writing skills of DEI hire Ketanji Brown Jackson. "God thank those members of the court who write brilliant dissents and remind us of what the democracy and the rule of law is supposed to be," Harris said of KBJ and her lefty benchmates, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

I'll just drop this here for you:

🚨 OMG: Now a LIBERAL Supreme Court justice is trying to teach Justice Ketanji Jackson how this whole "judicial" thing works...



Jackson is the ONLY dissent. Sotomayor has to remind Jackson, for some reason, that the case before them is NOT about what Jackson thought it was.



My… https://t.co/XC1BkhrMs3 pic.twitter.com/FFGFz41Ous — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 8, 2025

Nobody, including KBJ herself, seems quite sure what she’s doing on the bench. But that doesn’t stop Harris — who recently served four years as Presidentish Joe Biden's border czar — from treating her dissenting fan fiction like gospel.

Having failed to address the "root causes" of the border crisis, Harris last year acted as a barely-there presidential candidate and this week squelched speculation that she'd make a run at the California governor's mansion.

I wonder what she won't do next.

