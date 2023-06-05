Instagram Censors RFK Jr. Campaign Account

Instagram recently censored RFK Jr.’s Instagram account on dubious grounds.

Via The Epoch Times:

Twitter owner Elon Musk invited Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for a discussion on his Twitter Spaces after Kennedy said his campaign was suspended by Meta-owned Instagram. “Interesting… when we use our TeamKennedy email address to set up @instagram accounts we get an automatic 180-day ban. Can anyone guess why that’s happening?” he wrote on Twitter. An accompanying image shows that Instagram said it “suspended” his “Team Kennedy” account and that there “are 180 days remaining to disagree” with the company’s decision. In response to his post, Musk wrote: “Would you like to do a Spaces discussion with me next week?” Kennedy agreed, saying he would do it Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

The referenced Twitter Spaces is unfolding as I write this, so good on Elon Musk to open up his platform to an otherwise mostly deplatformed candidate for president to lead American Democracy™.

VodkaPundit wrote an article with the on-the-nose headline “Dear Conservatives: RFK Jr Is Still Just a F****** Commie,” which I’d like to respond to briefly while RFK Jr. is on the agenda.

I have previously written about the fallacy of calling political opponents “communist” when the label isn’t accurate, so I won’t belabor that point. Suffice it to say RFK Jr. isn’t a “communist” in the sense that he subscribes to 19th-century Marxist ideology.

The broader point I’d like to make regarding opposition to RFK Jr. is that I don’t care about ideology nearly as much as I care about having an intelligent, morally upright individual in power with the capacity to process new information and adjust policy accordingly. This, of course, separates me from hardline ideologues who value fidelity to dogma above all (I’m not including VodkaPundit in this description), which is fine. It is what it is.

I don’t actually subscribe to all of RFK Jr.’s policy prescriptions – which, by the way, have evolved over time with his understanding, for example, of the totalitarian social control angle of the climate change agenda.

Listen to this short clip. https://t.co/ACHEDOK13J — rayrayinfla (@rayrayinfla) June 2, 2023

When the Democrat Party apparatus, the entire corporate state media, and the Deep State consolidate their power to sideline a candidate, that’s enough indication to me that he has something powerful to say, and it would be worthwhile to listen. If that’s populism, then so be it. I don’t shy away from the label. But I’m not a communist, and neither is RFK Jr.