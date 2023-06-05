Washingtons State's 'Equity' Director Pink-Slipped Over Allegations of Racism

Some days the jokes write themselves. The term “Karen” has long been used to refer to a woman who is an entitled, thoughtless busybody who makes the lives of everyone around her miserable. The people who Iive on the internet would like you to believe that in most cases the woman in question is a white conservative woman. Well today, sports fans, we bring you a story from Washington state about a progressive Karen who was fired from her job because of her attitude. And she couldn’t even ask to speak with the manager because she was the manager.

Dr. Karen Johnson (see, I told you) was let go from her position as the director of Washington state’s Office of Equity. Oh, come on. Don’t act so surprised. Did you really think Washington didn’t have an Office of Equity? She was actually presented with her pink slip on May 17. But the website The Center Square discovered that an investigation had been going on since the previous fall. Said investigation showed that Johnson was suspected of inappropriate conduct. This conduct included “inappropriate or insensitive comments,” some of which were of the racial variety and micromanaging. In other words, she was acting like a Karen. And we are not talking about a slip of the tongue or a casual mistake. The report in question involved interviewing more than 24 witnesses and 2,649 pages of documentation. For example:

Dr. Johnson accusing certain OFM employees of being paternalistic during a meeting, then getting “infuriated” and telling her staff to log off the meeting when Chief Financial Officer David Schumacher indicated that she did not know what the term meant and the dictionary definition was read.

A woman being told she could not have her hair braided because it was “cultural appropriation.”

Dr. Johnson “alluding” to employees that she received messages from God and telling specific people that “God had instructed her to hire them and that they would be disappointing God by not accepting the role.”

Dr. Johnson, who is Black, telling a Mexican employee that “this may take some time for me because I generally distrust Mexican people. Mexican people have the option of being White when it is convenient for them.”

That, ladies and gentlemen, is what is known as “Going the Full Karen.” And as you can tell from the above statements, this Karen was no whitey-come-lately, bob-haired suburban soccer mom with a Lexus SUV in the driveway, a BLM sign in the window, a Pride flag on the porch, and a “In This House We Believe” sign on the lawn. So at least we’re shattering some racial stereotypes. In addition to receiving messages from God, Johnson also tried to compare her team to “The Avengers” from the movie series of the same name. But, apparently, she also held that some of her “Avengers” were not quite up to speed. According to The Center Square, she said during her interview that her staff “did not have the skill set needed to operate with emotional maturity. Her staff operated like they needed a boss to tell them what to do. They could not operate at the speed of trust with character and competence.” One can perhaps understand why her staff was less than enthusiastic about the job. In addition to her comments, Johnson also frequently demanded that they work long hours, from early morning into the night and on weekends. The Office of Equity had a turnover rate of 29%, and everyone who ran screaming to the exit “attributed their decision to leave, at least in part, to a chaotic, overburdened, and disrespectful workplace culture created by Dr. Johnson.”

Orwell illustrated it best in Animal Farm. Despite what the propaganda may tell you, Marxism, particularly cultural Marxism, always results in the creation of a ruling class more enamored of money, titles, and power than anything else. And while Dr. Johnson had to pack up her office, I am sure that there is a college in Washington or Oregon with a professorial job for her. With tenure guaranteed.