Massive Citizens' Movement Is Growing, Defending Children Against Permanent Mutilation of Woke Trans Ideology

They won’t tell you about it in the Mainstream Media but there is a rapidly growing and massive movement of parents, educators, healthcare professionals, legal experts, legislators, and victims coming together to stop the Woke transgender movement.

While President Joe Biden issues White House proclamations hailing the ideological jihad that in recent years has exploded into power and influence in the media, schools, government bureaucracies, and corporate boardrooms, hundreds of bills are being introduced into state legislatures seeking to protect children.

And from what are these proposals seeking to protect our kids? In public elementary schools across the nation, children who may be suffering from the mental condition known as “gender dysphoria” are being indoctrinated with the lie that they were “born with the wrong body.”

That is, little boys are encouraged to think they should have been born with breasts and vaginas, while little girls are told their not fully developed bodies should be medically reconstructed to have bogus penises and chemically stimulated beards and hairy chests.

The reality is that no matter how a person’s anatomy is mutilated by surgeons serving the transgender jihad, boys retain male DNA and girls retain female DNA.

It is also reality that once the transgendering drugs are ingested and genitalia are removed or reconstructed, the victims face a lifetime of often painful remedial physical and pharmaceutical treatments to prevent their bodies from trying to heal the wounds.

And for many of the victims, there is also a terrible realization that they will never have biological children because they were misled, lied to, and manipulated into believing their problems would be solved and they would be able to lead normal lives.

How big is the movement to stop this? Liberty Counsel, the Florida-based public interest law foundation that specializes in defending First Amendment religious freedoms, did some digging and here’s what they found:

According to legislation tracking data, more than 100 bills focused on protecting minors in health care, sports, bathrooms, education and the public square have been enacted since 2022, while 373 bills remain in the legislative process. An additional 246 bills have failed in committee hearings or were voted down … According to Liberty Counsel’s own research, nearly 30 states have either enacted or are considering bills giving greater parental control over sexual education materials in public schools. Also, at least 20 states have banned biological males from competing on female sports teams and at least 18 states now prohibit puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and mutilating surgeries for children. In addition, 10 states have passed protections for minors in public and school restrooms, and seven states either require parental notification when students change their pronouns or do not compel the use of pronouns that do not align with a child’s biological sex.

Thank God for the principle of Federalism that the founders of this nation wove into the Constitution to ensure that the authority of government to decide the most fundamentally important issues would be divided between the central government and the multiple state and local governments.

Individual freedom and much else suffers whenever political power is concentrated in a distant and unaccountable centralized will. As things presently stand, 49 of the 50 states have some form of transgender legislation either on their books or under consideration. The one state with nothing is Delaware.

With Biden in the Oval Office and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, running the Department of Justice (DOJ), it will come as no shock when federal attorneys begin bringing litigation to nullify these state statutes.

As Liberty Counsel Founder and President Mat Staver put it:

The gender ideology agenda is an affront to the truth that God made us in His image and that He made us male and female. Joe Biden signing this proclamation ‘in the year of our Lord’ makes a mockery of the faith of millions of Americans. He is deliberately pushing an agenda that is contrary to our nation’s foundational values and he is blind to commonsense logic that children need to be protected from the devastating and sometimes irreversible effects of gender ideology. All states need to continue to take a stand against this evil and it is those decisions that will change history.

Candidates seeking the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations in 2024 should also expect to be asked about their position on transgender issues.