John Bolton Hypocritically Claims Trump Did 'Enormous Damage' to U.S.

The mustached menace has struck again on CNN. The network brought him on to cheerlead for more war and trash Donald Trump at the same time — the only reasons anyone ever invites Bolton for any public appearance.

For his efforts, he earned himself a friendly HuffPost write-up in which he was framed as a credible authority on foreign policy.

As a rule of thumb, if the Huffington Post, the most cancerous neoliberal rag of all time, is praising you, things have gone very awry and some deep soul-searching would be in order.

Of course, that would require having a soul in the first place, which is highly questionable for John Bolton.

Via Huffington Post:

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser to Donald Trump, on Sunday suggested the “love letters” the former president often claims to have received from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un weren’t actually the real deal. Bolton, speaking to CNN’s Jim Acosta, claimed: “There is no doubt in my mind, these letters were written by some Communist Party hack in the agitprop bureau of the North Korean Workers Party.” But Trump fell for the letters and believed they were actually from Kim, said Bolton, because “they were filled with phrases like ‘your excellency’ and things like that.” “Trump just thought they were love letters. I mean, I just shook my head. There wasn’t much more I could do,” Bolton continued. “I just don’t think he understands what he’s up against when he faces a hard man of contemporary international affairs. Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping. He just doesn’t know what room he’s in.”

As a bona fide member of the neocon cabal called the Project for the New American Century, Bolton loves war more than life itself. Not enough to have fought in one himself, of course, but enough to expend other Americans’ blood and treasure on pointless exercises like Iraq, Libya, Iran, etc., enriching himself and his friends in the military-industrial complex in the process.

Killing poor people at a mass scale for money excites him, as it does CNN. Yet, it should be noted that Bolton wasn’t so morally outraged by Trump as to refuse the chance to exercise raw power in his administration, which is all that creatures of the D.C. national security state care about.

In a just world, Bolton would be rotting in a jail cell for what he did in Iraq, not trotted out on cable news as a moral authority to attack the network’s political opponents.