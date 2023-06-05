It's Mao'Clock, Time to Wake Up Your Normie Neighbors

There is a cultural revolution taking place in the United States, and it seems like most of the nation hasn’t even caught on yet. It’s time to shake those people awake before we are warming up last night’s spricket surprise on an electric hot plate in our commie living pod.

We are fast approaching the point of “if you don’t see it, you’re part of the problem.”

FACT-O-RAMA! During China’s cultural revolution (1966-1976), students from their early teens into their early 20s — propagandized by Mao — tortured and murdered anyone they deemed to be lacking in devotion to all things pinko. They were referred to as the “Red Guard.” They used clubs, belts, spears, and eventually guns, even military artillery to kill their “enemiee.” Before it was over, roughly two million people would be dead, and many more were humiliated publicly, tortured, or left homeless. In true commie style, Mao would eventually sic his military on the Red Guards and scatter them to the countryside when they wore out their welcome.

China’s cultural revolution is not unlike what we are seeing today in the U.S. Let’s look at some similarities:

Schools

CHINA Everyone from kids to housewives was forced to attend schools where they were gavaged with communist propaganda on an unprecedented scale. The process was referred to as “thought reform.”

U.S.A. Our schools — from elementary to college — are brainwashing students with a steady diet of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and science-denying transgender ideology. Anyone, student or teacher, who doesn’t play along can find himself or herself removed from the classroom, including this 14-year-old girl who didn’t want to get undressed next to a dudette. She and her father, who worked at the school, were sent packing for “misgendering” the male student. (They sued, and both were eventually brought back into the school and were given a $125,000 court settlement.)

PINKO-RAMA! The first time the phrase “brain washing” appeared in English was in the 1951 book, Brainwashing in Red China, written by U.S. foreign correspondent Edward Hunter. The book chronicled the extreme propaganda drive the Chinese commies perpetrated against their citizens.

Mobs

CHINA Anyone who did not embrace Mao’s vision of communism was beaten, killed, tortured, etc. by young people in the “Red Guard.” They were allowed enticed to attack — with impunity — anyone they felt wasn’t toeing Mao’s commie line.

U.S.A. The Marx-errific group BLM and its sister Antifa were encouraged to sack blue cities from May 2022 through Jan. 2023. Few actors, if any, saw real prison time, even though they collectively caused no less than $1 billion in damages and injured roughly 2,200 police officers.

1984-O-RAMA! In George Orwell’s book 1984, the Party tortures people until they agree that 2+2=5. In Joe Biden’s America, anyone who refuses to admit that man in a dress is a woman can lose their job or get kicked off of a college swimming team.

Cultural Subversion

CHINA The Red Guard set out to destroy what Mao called “the four olds:” old ideas, old culture, old customs, and old habits.

U.S.A. Today’s bolshies — following the 45 goals of communism to conquer the U.S. without pulling a single trigger — are playing the same game. They are actively trying to kill off the idea of the nuclear family. They denounce the Founding Fathers and even denounce the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. The FBI has decided that historic patriotic symbols, like that Betsy Ross flag on your meemaw’s porch, are suddenly a sign of “violent military extremism.”

Even lefty comedian Bill Maher can see the similarities between China’s cultural revolution and what is taking place today in the USA:

If you’re part of today’s woke revolution, you need to study the part of revolutions where they spin out of control because the revolutionaries get so drunk on their own purifying elixir, they imagine they can reinvent the very nature of human beings. Yesterday, I asked ChatGPT, ‘Are there any similarities between today’s woke revolution and Chairman Mao’s Cultural Revolution of the 1960s’ and it wrote back, ‘How long do you have?’ Because, again, in China, we saw how a revolutionary thought he could do a page-one rewrite of humans. Mao ordered his citizens to throw off the four olds – old thinking, old culture, old customs, and old habits. So, your whole life went in the garbage overnight. No biggie. And those who resisted were attacked by an army of purifiers called the Red Guard who went around the country putting dunce caps on people who didn’t take to being a new kind of mortal being. A lot of pointing and shaming went on. Oh, and about a million dead. And the only way to survive was to plead insanity for the crime of being insufficiently radical and then apologize and thank the State for the chance to see what a piece of shit you are, and of course, submit to re-education, or as we call it here in America, ‘freshman orientation.’ We do have our own Red Guard here, but they do their rampaging on Twitter. Good intentions can turn into the insane arrogance of thinking your revolution is so f***ing awesome and your generation is so mind-bendingly improved that you have bequeathed the world with a new kind of human, you’re welcome. With communists, that human was no longer selfish. In America today, that human is no longer born male or female. And obesity is not something that affects health. You can be healthy at any size. Really, we voted on it. A formerly serious magazine (The Atlantic) last year published with a straight face an article called “Separating Sports By Sex Doesn’t Make Sense.” Yes, it does. Because, again, we haven’t reinvented homo sapiens since Crystal Pepsi came out. I’ve spent three decades on T.V. mocking Republicans who said climate change was just a theory and now I have to deal with people who say you know what else is just a theory, biology? – Bill Maher

If the perennially liberal Bill Maher can see the Stalinist storm on the horizon, so can your normie friends and family members. Now is the time to wake them up before we are all in a gulag, donnybrook-ing over the last chunk of fetid cabbage.

