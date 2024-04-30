Would You Like a Little Biden Propaganda with Your Amateur Pr0n?

OnlyFans star Farha Khalidi "was doing full-on political propaganda" for the Biden administration among her other, far more prurient pursuits on the amateur/semi-pro pr0n distribution platform.

Khalidi spoke earlier this month with Study of Partisanship and Ideology founder Richard Hanania in a paywalled podcast that got attention from the UK's Daily Mail on Monday. Hanania had been "impressed" by Khalidi after hearing her "shutting down red pill and manosphere-type influencers" on another podcast.

"Farha was interesting," he wrote, "because she had the voice and affectation of a condescending leftist but the words that were coming out of her mouth were actually sensible."

The Left is ever vigilant in its efforts to find, train, and exploit young talent — a skill or ambition we on the Right mostly lack — and must have noted something similar in Khalidi long before Hanania did. The Daily Mail reported that "by the time she graduated college she was doing paid posts for everyone from Planned Parenthood to the Biden administration to dating apps."

"I think they just wanted some edgy girl of color to just tell people – when they nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, they're like, 'Can you say as a person of color, you know, you feel reflected?'" Khalidi told Hanania. "And it's a white woman emailing this to me and she's, like, giving me this script," she said, "but I'm not going to have a white person tell me to be like, 'You know, this is how I feel as a person of color.'"

But here's where it gets more serious.

"The funny thing is they're like, 'Do not disclose this is an ad,'" Khalidi said. "Because, you know, they're like, 'technically it's not a product so you don't have to disclose it's an ad.'" There's a "donation in kind" joke I could insert here, but I've decided against it — you're welcome.

According to the Daily Mail, Khalidi clarified that she was never contacted directly by anyone in the Biden administration. Her contacts were with a third party, a media company she didn't name. This is what in the '80s we called "plausible deniability" for the White House. In "The Godfather, Part II," the senator committee investigating the mafia called them buffers — "someone in between you and your possible superiors who passed on to you the actual order" — specifically, a buffer between the foot soldiers and the Godfather, Michael Corleone.

The mob reference seems particularly apt.

Also, if we're being brutally honest with one another, any connection between Presidentish Joe Biden and what most people log into OnlyFans to do is going to ruin the moment. And I don't care what people might have taken first, that moment is going to be ruined for four hours or more.

But the question remains: how much of what we see from media influencers and their ilk is actually paid propaganda, courtesy of the Biden administration, various media corporation buffers, and their foot soldiers on the internet?

That's a fascinating topic worth looking into but one the mainstream media — which serves as both buffers and foot soldiers — would never expose.

