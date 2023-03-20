The Morning Briefing: Democrats' Daddy Issues With Trump Aren't Going to Work Out Well for Them

Top O’ the Briefing

Well, that certainly was an interesting news weekend.

American Democrats are continuing their descent into a Trump-induced madness from which there obviously won’t be any return. They’ve escalated their insane war on Donald Trump to a point that has the potential to backfire in grand fashion. They really didn’t think this one through. Then again, they haven’t thought any of their Trump tantrums through. They’re blinded by rage and won’t stop until they get some red meat footage for the 14 viewers who still watch MSNBC and CNN.

Robert writes that the arrest of Trump that was originally planned for Tuesday may no longer be happening:

But now it turns out that the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has Trump in its sights, just may be stepping back from the brink: Business Insider reported Saturday night that Trump’s indictment is “on hold” until one more witness testifies Monday afternoon.

At first, it wasn’t clear who the witness would be, but Matt wrote last night that we now know his identity:

A source with knowledge of the “hush-money” investigation has confirmed to the New York Times that Rudy Giuliani lawyer Robert Costello, a former legal advisor to Michael Cohen, will be appearing before the grand jury on Monday with the sole intention of undermining Cohen’s credibility.

That shouldn’t be difficult to do, as Cohen doesn’t have any credibility. It’s not likely that whatever Costello has to say will be enough to change New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s mind — he’s chomping at the bit to get his moment in the media as the guy who finally “got” Trump, no matter how fleeting the victory is.

Since the 2020 presidential election debacle, I’ve written on numerous occasions that the Democrats’ obsession with taking Trump off of the board only makes him stronger. Last December I wrote that, by referring Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution, the House J6 Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues had opted to weaponize Trump with “political martyrdom.”

I have been consistently referring to the Democrats’ attempts to keep Trump off of the 2024 ballot as preemptive election interference. Catherine writes that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is now looking into whether it is.

Megan wrote a VIP column over the weekend that perfectly described what kind of effect arresting Trump will have. In it, she says that “ship-jumpers” like her will be “back on the Trump Train.” That will no doubt be playing out in large numbers across America. That’s plain to see for everyone but the Democrats:

#TrueStory. The Democrats' daddy issues are going to turn him into an unstoppable political martyr. https://t.co/VaZzFzEHzb — SFK (@stephenkruiser) March 18, 2023

This insane vendetta could make Trump so untouchable that he will be able to overcome the baked in margin of mail-in ballot fraud with ease next year. The Dems never know when to quit. They always overreach, and then they overreach some more. If they had just shut up about Trump after they installed President LOLEightyonemillion in office, his thirst for revenge may not have been as strong. Once the rogue FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, we all knew that he was running for sure.

If they do arrest Trump, it’s obviously going to be tough to see. Watching it all blow up in their faces afterwards should make up for it though.

Everything Isn't Awful

‘Heyyyyyy!’ Texts Woman in Preamble to Request for Kidney: https://t.co/CRaUS17gUI pic.twitter.com/TmElcZNpLI — Reductress (@Reductress) March 19, 2023

