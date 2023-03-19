Manhattan DA Bragg's Hysterical Reaction to Trump's Call for Protests

Donald Trump called on his followers to protest his upcoming arrest, and the district attorney trying to make a case against him wet his pants.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan prosecutor who has resurrected the Stormy Daniels hush-money case, made a big show of calling in local, state, and federal law enforcement to his office last week in order to set the stage for a propaganda bonanza of Trump’s arrest.

It’s not that prudence dictates that authorities be prepared for anything. But if this is something the NYPD can’t handle, maybe Bragg should ask the Boy Scouts for assistance.

Meanwhile, an office memo from Bragg to his staff was conveniently “leaked” to Politico that reveals Bragg is quite the drama queen.

“Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Bragg wrote.

Bragg added, “we do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York.”

Trump told supporters on his social media platform to “Protest, take our nation back!” He didn’t threaten or intimidate anyone in the DA’s office, and he certainly didn’t “threaten the rule of law.” There are no reports of Trump’s campaign or even Trump sympathizers organizing any kind of demonstration or protest, although there will almost certainly be some kind of demonstration.

But Bragg is pretending that he knows that Trump is planning a January 6-style riot to do… what? I suppose we could resurrect the Q-Anon Shaman and have him invade Bragg’s office, but that would be overdoing it.

Imagine making public an assumption that the full panoply of federal, state, and local law enforcement was being alerted that a demonstration by Black Lives Matter was going to turn into a riot. What would be the reaction in the media? Among activists?

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen knows exactly what Trump meant when he called for protests.

“It’s eerily similar to the battle cry that he put out just prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, you know, especially including the call, you know, for protest,” Cohen said in an interview with MSNBC. “And I agree … it would have been smart for Donald to write ‘peaceful protest,’ but he doesn’t want a peaceful protest.”

The Hill:

Cohen, who testified before the New York grand jury earlier this week, made a $130,000 payment to Daniels shortly before the 2016 election to buy her silence about an alleged affair with Trump. The former president’s longtime fixer pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating campaign finance laws in connection with the hush-money payment. Cohen told MSNBC on Saturday that Trump or his team was likely contacted by the district attorney’s office, rather than gaining the information via “leaks” as the former president suggested in his post.

During the George Floyd protests, we were told that it’s not up to the authorities to decide the “right way” to protest. And yet Bragg and the left are trying to tell Trump supporters how they should show their displeasure at what they believe is a politically motivated prosecution.

A peaceful protest is assumed. And if a bunch of MAGA knuckleheads get liquored up and start trouble, I have no doubt New York’s finest will do their best to maintain order without bashing too many heads.

But it’s certainly not up to a George Soros-backed district attorney to insinuate that Trump really wants to initiate mayhem in response to his arrest.