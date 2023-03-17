Flashback: When Clinton Inc. Turned Libya Into an Open-Air Slave Market

This is a small reminder in the form of a case study that no one should ever, under any conditions, even in the rare instance that they do something noble or worthy, take any D.C. Swamp creature seriously. They are adult children armed with a lethal combination of a nearly-trillion-dollar military budget, petty self-interest, and delusions of grandeur.

As revealed by Wikileaks, on April 2, 2011, two weeks into a French bombing campaign of Libya, longtime Hillary Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal penned the following email to his boss with the aim of instigating American involvement in a manufactured transnational military conflagration:

A high ranking official on the National Libyan Council states that factions have developed within it. In part this reflects the cultivation by France in particular of clients among the rebels… It is understood that France has clear economic interests at stake… Qaddafi’s government holds 143 tons of gold, and a similar amount in silver. During late March, 2011 these stocks were moved to SABHA (south west in the direction of the Libyan border with Niger and Chad); taken from the vaults of the Libyan Central Bank in Tripoli. This gold was accumulated prior to the current rebellion and was intended to be used to establish a pan-African currency based on the Libyan golden Dinar. This plan was designed to provide , the Francophone African Countries with an alternative to the French franc (CFA). [emphasis added]

Gaddafi’s real crimes that precipitated his removal from power, one can see, were not his real or imagined brutalities against his people, but his attempt to establish a pan-African currency that would have challenged the Western currencies’ hegemony backed by his large stockpiles of gold.

Blumenthal concludes his email to Clinton:

Sarkozy’s decision to commit France to the attack on Libya. According to these individuals Sarkozy’s plans are driven by the following issues: a. A desire to gain a greater share of Libya oil production, b. Increase French influence in North Africa, c. Improve his internal political situation in France, d. Provide the French military with an opportunity to reassert its position in the world, e. Address the concern of his advisors over Qaddafi’s long term plans to supplant France as the dominant power in,Francophone Africa. [emphasis added]

The email reads much more like a lobbying effort — Clinton being the sitting Secretary of State — than an objective geopolitical analysis.

Blumenthal and his business partner, a “former” CIA operative named Tyler Drumheller, reportedly stood to profit handsomely off of the rebuilding effort in Libya after the war.

In private, Blumenthal indicated the numerous geopolitical interests that the West had in overthrowing the Gaddafi government. But, in public, as is always the case, the corporate media dressed up the intervention as humanitarian, for the promotion of Democracy™ and Human Rights™ and similarly abstract gibberish stripped of all its inherent meaning.

Via BBC:

US President Barack Obama, speaking during a visit to Brazil, said the US was taking “limited military action” as part of a “broad coalition”. “We cannot stand idly by when a tyrant tells his people there will be no mercy,” he said. The UK Ministry of Defence said a British submarine and a number of Tornado jets had fired missiles at Libyan military targets. Mr Cameron said that launching military action against Libya was “necessary, legal and right”.

The same essential con-game plays itself routinely in overseas military adventures, whether in Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan, Ukraine, or elsewhere.

Clinton herself infamously cackled like a cartoon villain upon learning of Gaddafi’s execution. “We came, we saw, he died!” she giddily explained.

And what has come of the overthrow of Gaddafi? Open-air slave markets, for one, and the descent of the large, oil-rich country into failed statehood.

Slave markets are, of course, liberal and loving. These are Our Values™.