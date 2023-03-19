Enough Already: Oregon ‘Health Teacher’ Makes Students Write About Their Sexual Fantasies

The facts in this case are even more revolting than the usual run of stories coming out of the schools in this age of absurdity: a teacher at Winston Churchill (Who Must Be Turning In His Grave) High School in Eugene, Ore., forced his students to write about their sexual fantasies and had earlier required them to identify the classmates with whom they would like to like to have sexual relations. It sounds as if this teacher is using the students as a tool to indulge his own sexual fantasies. Has he or she been fired yet? Of course not.

The Left insists that its introduction of sexual delusions and perversions into public school curricula at the earliest levels is all a matter of mental health: if children aren’t allowed to pretend they’re of the opposite sex and indulge a smorgasbord of other fantasies, you see, the poor dears will be driven to suicide. This is ridiculous on its face, as generations of schoolchildren who actually went to school to learn to read, write, and cipher instead of to learn about LGBTQ and the rainbow flag didn’t end up offing themselves in large numbers, but nevertheless, that’s the way this whole rancid package has been sold.

And so Winston Churchill (Who Would Demand His Name Be Taken Off the Building) High School students were told, according to a Tuesday report in the Washington Free Beacon, to write a “Fantasy Story.” Oh, like science fiction, maybe a journey to Mars or a fictional world featuring cute little furry creatures doing heroic things, a la Lord of the Rings? Nope: this isn’t the 1970s anymore, man! This assignment was designed to “show that you can show and receive loving physical affection without having sex.”

Well, at first glance that doesn’t seem so bad in itself, or at least not as bad as it could have been. It could even be construed as an exhortation to the students to be sexually responsible and not promiscuous, but it was already skirting the edge of propriety and decency to direct the students to write in detail about expressing “loving physical affection.” And it gets worse, as these things invariably do.

Springfield, Oregon’s KEZI reported that the assignment directed students: “You will choose 3 items (romantic music, candles, massage oil, feather, feather boa, flavored syrup, etc.) to use in the story.” What? Feather boas and flavored syrup? Massage oil? Clearly the teacher intended the story to be erotic, even as he or she or xe specified that it must include “NO penetration of any kind or oral sex (no way of passing an STI),” or sexually transmitted illness.

After this assignment came to light (a courageous parent posted it on Facebook; has Merrick Garland’s FBI opened a terror investigation yet?), it also came to light that in February, students in the same class had to play a game, “With Whom Would You Do It?” The Free Beacon explains that “during the game, a spinning wheel labeled with sexual acts, including anal penetration and oral sex, was projected in the classroom. When the wheel stopped on a category, students were supposed to mark the initials of a male and female student with whom they would want to perform the act.”

Related: Tell Me Teacher-Groomers Aren’t Real: Degenerate Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Licking the Feet of a Seven-Year-Old

One parent recounted: “My daughter was very, very, very uncomfortable in the classroom.” Well, sure. But it’s all about “health,” doncha know. The Free Beacon noted that “both sexually explicit assignments are part of a health curriculum adopted by the Eugene School Board in 2016. While the district has agreed to drop the curriculum following parent outcry, the teacher, who is also a football coach, has not been disciplined.” And why should he have been? This teacher was just getting his students to engage in worship according to the favored religion of the day.

The Left has made a new religion out of unbridled sexual libertinism and the glorification of perversion and delusion. People who completely lack the capacity for self-control have to be restrained by an all-powerful state. People who have given themselves over to unrestrained sexual excess or to fantasies that have to be aided by mutilation and a lifetime of pharmaceuticals have neither the ability nor the will to stand up to that all-encroaching state. People who have no interest in or capacity for ordinary relationships and conventional families will have no loyalties that will compete with loyalty to the omnipresent state. So this Oregon class is really no surprise. Expect more like it.