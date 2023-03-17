Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #65: The Biden Crime Family Is Bigger Than We Thought

By Stephen Kruiser 3:10 PM on March 17, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

My colleagues and I have been writing a lot about the recent traction that Republicans in the House have gotten in their investigation of the father-and-son Biden crime racket. Well, it’s starting to look like a much bigger family affair.

Here’s something Kevin recently wrote that we used as a jumping-off point for this discussion. It really is mind-boggling. Will there be any comeuppance? Stay tuned.

We also discuss my ongoing angst over the dire shortage of Sriracha in my area, which I wrote about earlier in the week.

Kevin and his lovely fiancée Jessica are off to East Palestine, Ohio, this weekend to deliver supplies to the beleaguered residents of the area. Kudos to them!

Enjoy!

