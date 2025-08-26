Kamala’s Revenge: Harris Screwed the Democrats So Badly I Can’t Stop Laughing

Forget the old-school thrills of "F1," the family charm of "Freakier Friday," and even the surprisingly pro-life "Fantastic Four: First Steps" — because this summer's feel-good movie turns out to be an August sleeper hit that virtually nobody saw coming.

Advertisement

It's the story of a failed presidential candidate who raised record sums, left record debt, lost anyway, and gave her party the finger when it needed her most.

It's called "Kamala's Revenge," and it's the kind of razor-sharp political comedy that Hollywood hasn't dared make since 1997's "Wag the Dog."

The premise of "Kamala's Revenge" is even wilder than Chauncey Gardiner in "Being There" from 1979. If you need a refresher, Peter Sellers played a simpleton named Chance who was raised in total isolation by a wealthy man in D.C. When the old man dies and Chance is forced out on the street — wearing the old man's very nice suit — "Chance the gardener" is mistaken for "Chauncey Gardiner," and he is soon dispensing advice to Washington's rich and powerful.

It's an all-time favorite movie, but it has nothing on "Kamala's Revenge."

The premise of "Kamala's Revenge" is that the vice president is a totally inept (not to mention comically inapt) DEI hire who, when the senescent president is forced out of his reelection campaign by his own party's elders, finds herself with just 107 days to scrape together a presidential campaign.

I know this sounds too crazy for fiction, but bear with me — it gets crazier.

Despite running the shortest presidential campaign in history, Kamala (with a big assist from the media and various celebrities) raises a record $1.5 billion but blows through it all and then some. She goes down in major defeat, but according to this political news site in the movie — it's called Axios or something — months later, her party had to pony up "more than $15 million toward paying off [her] campaign expenses."

Advertisement

Crazy, right? But "Kamala's Revenge" has only begun mining its comedy gold.

Thanks to Kamala's debts and some massive fundraising by the other side, Axios says that her party doesn't even have $20 million in the bank, but the other party — headed up by the bad guy she lost to — is sitting on a massive $80 million war chest.

So the bad guys run attack ads, boost their social media presence — all the smart political stuff Kamala’s party used to dominate. Instead, they're just flailing around, talking about stolen lands, letting illegal immigrant wife-beaters out of jail, sticking male sex offenders in girls' bathrooms, and all this other crazy stuff you'd never believe.

But it gets wilder.

"Some donors," Axios says, "have grown reluctant" to give Kamala's party more money even as they try to "pivot to the 2026 midterms."

The party is searching under the sofa cushions for cash at this point. They're so desperate that their elders go back to Kamala for help. She agrees to let the party use "her email list to help raise money and has held a few small fundraising events. But the total money raised from the events has been disappointing."

Disappointing to them, of course, but audiences can't stop laughing.

The kicker, though, is in one of the final scenes. When the email list fails to accomplish much, party organizers go to Kamala and beg her to personally host the kind of big fundraisers she pulled off during her campaign — but she tells them no.

Advertisement

Kamala's team "believes she's done her part" by blowing $1.5 billion on a losing presidential race and leaving her party millions in debt.

If Hollywood ever makes a sequel to "Kamala's Revenge," maybe the big twist is that she turns out to have been the other party's mole all along. Otherwise? The star is just another simpleton in a nice suit.

Recommended: Dank Gavin Takes the Fight to... Blue City Dems?

🚨 Cut Through the Noise 🚨

Get exclusive access to the sharpest columns, smartest analysis, and insider conversations. VIP members get it all — and right now, it’s 60% off with promo code FIGHT.