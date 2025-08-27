The Morning Briefing: Wearisome Dem Tough Bros Would Soil Themselves in a Faceoff With Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is at a Pilates Core Jubilee in preparation for the start of college football.

Advertisement

We get it — the word has gone out among Democratic politicians that what voters want from them is a fighter. Of course, most prominent Democratic politicians have very little contact with regular voters anymore. They've confused Opinion page hyperbole from The New York Times with the will of the people and are acting on that.

All this has gotten the party is a small, loudmouth navel-gazing club made up of people who pop off at press conferences or on social media, then head for friendly sources to read the reviews. After enduring several months of Jasmine Crockett belching f-bombs like a village idiot with Tourette Syndrome, we're now suffering through some male Dems who are desperate to prove that there's still some testosterone left in their party.

We've been chronicling the sad efforts of ultimate soy boy Gavin Newsom trying to do social media better than President Trump. He's still at it, because the aforementioned NYT Opinion section keeps telling him that he's killing it. They're willing to let him "fight" right up until the primary voting begins in early 2028. At that time, they will remind him that he isn't a Black woman.

Yesterday, we saw doughy Illinois Governor JB Pritzker put down his sandwich long enough to tell Trump not to come to Chicago to slow down the murders. He held the press conference in front of a Trump building, which someone told him would be cool. It wasn't. And Trump, being the President of the United States and everything, will go wherever he damn well pleases in this country.

Advertisement

Now, Chicago teachers' union house pet and Mayor Brandon Johnson is trying to leg-hump the #resist hashtag to get some attention. This is from Rick:

The most unpopular mayor in the history of Chicago and the most incompetent mayor in the U.S. today is spoiling for a fight. Not figuratively. Brandon Johnson has visions of blood flowing in the streets of Chi-Town that would improve his standing among the radical leftists who control the city and mark him as a bona fide player in the national "resistance" to Donald Trump. “The guard is not needed,” Johnson told NBC News. “This is not the role of our military. The brave men and women who signed up to serve our country did not sign up to occupy American cities.” Johnson doesn't believe that creating a climate of law and order, where companies come to Chicago rather than flee the city, is important.

The National Guard has a history of being deployed to quell violence in cities (LA riots, anyone?), which Johnson would probably know if he weren't a public school teacher.

These low-T offerings from Dem clowns are nothing but laughable. If anyone one of these tough guys had to stare down Trump they would be drowning in flop sweat, tears, and a couple other things I dare not name here. They're all so effete that they seem like they'd cry if they missed a QVC housewares sale.

The only upside to watching this posturing is that the Dem media hasn't been paying as much attention to Jasmine Crockett or Squeaky Ocasio-Cortez.

Advertisement

So much racism and misogyny over there.

The End of An Era: A Bittersweet Goodbye to Our Fearless Leader Paula

In case you missed it, today is the last official day on the job for our managing editor Paula Bolyard. Here is the farewell post that she penned yesterday. I've known about this for almost three weeks and am still processing it. We have a very familial atmosphere here at PJ Media, especially among those of us who have been around for a while. We are serious about the work, but we spend a lot of time on Slack bantering about our families and personal lives. We've been talking A LOT about birds lately. Long story. Anyway, it's Paula who has been at the helm as this environment really began to flourish. We've been working together for 13 years, and I will sorely miss that. It's the friendly back channel banter that I will miss most of all, however.

Yes, we will stay in touch, but she's going to be busy with her grandchildren and traveling with her husband. If, in a few months I text her and the reply is, "New phone, who dis?" I won't be surprised.

While the loss of Paula will really sting, the transition will be exciting because my friend and podcast partner Chris Queen will be our new managing editor. If you had polled all of the writers here about who we wanted to take over, Chris would have been the unanimous choice.

I was in the Tucson airport in March of 2019 when Paula texted me that Townhall wanted to keep me on after it had acquired PJ Media. I'm a bit of a wildcard, so I wasn't sure about anything. I called her from the TSA line to make sure I wasn't hallucinating. A few weeks ago, I was sitting at a bar in the Tucson airport, on my way to see Mr. and Mrs. VodkaPundit. I got another text from Paula, and we had a long conversation about this exciting next chapter for her. Each one of those phone calls cost me a little extra in airport beer, but I did appreciate the bookend vibe.

Advertisement

Thank you, Paula, for always having my back. OK, if I keep going on I'm going to start sounding human. Paula knows I'll miss her. I'll leave you with this:

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

PJ Media

Me. German Chancellor Admits That Welfare State Is Running Out of Other People's Money

VodkaPundit. Kamala’s Revenge: Harris Screwed the Democrats So Badly I Can’t Stop Laughing

Farewell, PJ Media Readers

Some of the $100 Million LA FireAid Money Was Granted Based on Skin Color. Anyone See a Problem Here?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. White House Uncovers ‘Massive Scandal’ With D.C. Police

One Man’s Mission: Healing Israel’s Veterans Four Paws at a Time

The People Have Spoken: Cracker Barrel Caves

Trump Tells Foreign Governments: Don’t Attack U.S. Tech Companies

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Is Already Inciting Violence Against Any Federalization of the City's Cops

The Death of Enchantment: Why Hollywood No Longer Holds Us

From ’84 to Gen Z: Why Reagan-Bush Tees Still Rule the Conservative Wardrobe

‘Suddenly Something Clicked’: Walter Murch, Coppola’s Longtime Editor, Decodes the Language of Film

Advertisement

President Trump’s Executive Order on Election Integrity Has Not Reached South Carolina

Reflections on My 'Did Muhammad Exist?' Debate With Jay Smith

Trump's Industrial Policy Is Realism, Not Socialism

HHS Defunds Woke California Sex Ed Program

This Is Why the AI Revolution Will Crush Blue States

Are Democrats on the Verge of a Historic Midterm Wipeout?

Trump Honors Victims of Afghanistan Withdrawal Terror Attack

The Three Reasons Why the Dems Are DOOMED

Townhall Mothership

She's a witch, btw. Guess Who Gov. Kathy Hochul Blames for Her Failing Cashless Bail Program

Thank You, Mr. President: Reporter Credits Trump’s Crime Crackdown After Brutal D.C. Assault

Where Are the $750 Millions Tiny Homes Newsom Promised?

Oh. VA Dems: It's Winsome Sears' Fault That Some White Woman Made a Racist Sign Attacking Her

+1. As Ohio Students Return to School, More Staffers Are Carrying Guns to Protect Them

N.C. Republicans Try Again on Permitless Carry

NRA Sues Florida Over Waiting Period on Gun Sales

👏👏👏Starship Test Flight 10: Success!

And Now for the Biggest News of the Day

'Videotape': How the VHS Tape Helped Topple Communism

Vindication: FBI Whistleblowers Reach Long Overdue Settlements With DOJ

Fourteen-Year-Old Scottish Girl Arrested for Resisting Probable Assault by Migrants

Florida's Appeal of Alligator Alcatraz Ruling Claims Massive Errors and Bias by the Obama Judge

Arrest everyone. DNI Tulsi Gabbard Confirms Burn Bags Were Found Tucked Away in the Backs of Safes

Advertisement

NYT's Peter Baker More Concerned With Restaurant Reservations Than Homicides

Elon Musk Joins UK's 'Operation: Raise the Colours'

VIP

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #128: Kamala Harris Is the Dems' Forever Albatross

Trump Offers Some Common Sense on Cracker Barrel’s Hated Rebranding

There Has Been No More Transformational Invention in America Than Air Conditioning

Violating Parental Rights Has Become Standard Leftist Practice

Does Trump’s Flag-Burning Executive Order Pass Constitutional Muster?

Pencils, Knife Fights, and the Democratic Party’s Struggle to Find Its Way

Around the Interwebz

Donald Trump Is Asked By Reporter About Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: “I Wish Them A Lot Of Luck”

FINALLY. Scientists unlock secret to thick, stable beer foams

The Glass Armonica: The Strange History of the Instrument Benjamin Franklin Invented

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

There are some real Norm gems in this one.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08/26/25

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE

FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2025

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Mail

Secondary Print: Bloomberg

New Media: Center Square

Radio: iHeartMedia



EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT has Lunch with the Vice President

Private Dining Room

Closed Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.