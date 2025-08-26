Are Democrats on the Verge of a Historic Midterm Wipeout?

I've previously reported that Democrats have a money problem. In addition to a lack of donations coming in, the Democratic National Committee is paying down Kamala Harris’s campaign debt. However, these are not the only issues threatening their 2026 midterm prospects. Money is certainly important, but perhaps even more so are voters.

Advertisement

But according to CNN’s Harry Enten, the voters aren’t exactly there for the Democrats, either.

Enten delivered a devastating assessment of the 2026 electoral landscape for the Democrats, noting that Republicans are seeing unprecedented gains in voter registration across critical battleground states. “Four swing states that, in fact, do keep track of registration by party,” Enten noted.

He revealed that the GOP hasn’t been this well-positioned at this stage of the cycle in two decades. “Look, the Republican Party is in their best position at this point in the cycle since at least 2005 in all four of these key battleground states.”

Enten began his analysis in the Southwest. “Arizona. How about Nevada? Republicans haven’t done this well since 2005 — oh my goodness gracious — at this, at this point in the cycle.” As he moved eastward, the numbers just kept getting better for the GOP. “North Carolina: I couldn’t find a point at which Republicans were doing better at this point in the cycle. It’s at least this century. It probably goes way back in the last century." There was more: "And Pennsylvania, very similar: Republicans doing better at this point than at any point, at any point this century, at least as far as I could find.”

Advertisement

ICYMI: Will Kamala Harris Be Responsible for the Democrats’ Failure in 2026?

Enten then broke down the size of the GOP’s registration surge by comparing it to the first Trump administration in 2017. “Look at this. The Republican Party gains in party registration compared to this point back in 2017, during the Trump first administration,” he enthused.

He highlighted that in Arizona, the GOP has gained three points in party registration compared to 2017. In Nevada, it's six points; in North Carolina, eight points, and finally, in Pennsylvania, GOP registration is eight full points above this point in Trump's first administration.

CNN: Republicans in the best position with voter registration in over 20 years



GOP Registration gains vs Trump’s 1st term:



Pennsylvania: 🔴 Republicans +8%

North Carolina : 🔴 Republicans +8%

Nevada: 🔴 Republicans +6%

Arizona: 🔴 Republicans +3% pic.twitter.com/PYSvJdcsbh — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) August 26, 2025

Enten’s analysis underscores just how dramatic the GOP’s organizational and registration push has been heading into 2026. For Democrats, the numbers paint a dire picture: Republicans are not only expanding their base in traditional swing states but are doing so at levels unseen in decades — generations, even.

Advertisement

The money race is incredibly important because you need money to fund campaigns and get your message out. The problem is that even if Democrats had more money, their pool of voters isn’t growing as much as the GOP’s, and that puts them at a severe disadvantage going into the midterms. Of course, the elections are still over a year away, and anything can happen, but at this point in time, the GOP is in an incredibly strong position over the Democrats.

The Democrats’ voter registration collapse proves their radical agenda is driving Americans away in droves! You can always count on PJ Media to expose the truth about the left’s electoral meltdown. Join PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get exclusive content that reveals what CNN won’t tell you. Don’t wait, join today!