President Trump’s Executive Order on Election Integrity Has Not Reached South Carolina

When I ran for Congress in 2022 and recently for chair of the South Carolina GOP, I experienced firsthand the sickening level of corruption within the SCGOP. To be clear, I have been a Republican since I was 15 years old, when I overheard two women talking. One said, “I am a Democrat,” and the other, “I am a Republican because Democrats have Communist tendencies.” Right then and there, in my heart of hearts, I became a Republican. For me, the Republican Party was a symbol of freedom because my family and I suffered greatly under the control of Castro’s regime. But the reality in South Carolina is that the SCGOP leadership runs the Party like organized crime.

Advertisement

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick, “the Boss,” must have loyal county GOP operatives elected to achieve his end goal - to keep political power. These county operatives help rig precincts’ reorganizations and county conventions to ensure the Boss’s re-election. Merriam-Webster defines the word rig as: “to fix in advance for a desired result.”

But because of the appalling degree of aiding and abetting that takes place in South Carolina, the Boss gets off scot-free under the guise that the Party is a private club. Never mind SCGOP Rules 4, 5, 6, and 7, which pertain to the Party’s organization at the precinct, county, and state level, have been codified into state law — specifically South Carolina Code of Laws Title 7, Chapter 9, Sections 7-9-70, 7-9-80, and 7-9-100. Have you ever heard of a club that is permitted to violate state law? But there is a ring of wrongdoers throughout South Carolina who watch each other’s backs.

The dishonesty starts at the precinct reorg level, the trickery escalates at the county convention, but at the state convention, the corruption rockets to a grand finale.

Precinct Reorganization

This is where the violations begin. According to SCGOP Rule 4(b)(1) “Organized precincts shall meet… at an appropriate place within the county at a time and day set by the County Executive Committee…” and Rule 4(c)(1), “…the meeting shall be called to order by the precinct president…”

The CEC is made up of elected executive committeemen from each precinct. When the operatives usurp the authority of the CEC and set the date, location of their county’s reorgs, and hold the meeting under one roof, they control the outcome for the Boss. This hit job is crucial to the Boss’s re-election. More often than not, the operatives keep their county’s membership in the dark regarding who is rightly in control of the county GOP, which is the CEC.

Advertisement

The Boss needs control of the precincts’ elections because that is where delegates are voted to the county convention. The county convention delegates must be Boss-friendly because they will vote for county officers who must be loyal operatives to the Boss. They will also send delegates to the state convention who will vote for the Boss’s re-election. The Boss, via his operatives, must seize control of reorgs throughout South Carolina in order to manipulate the outcome of his re-election. Capiche?

Precinct officers who are not devoted to the Boss must be removed. The opposition is ganged up on and ousted from their precinct office. This maneuver is executed with great precision and political know-how in Boss-controlled counties. The same technique is repeated throughout South Carolina, as if orchestrated by a master crooked politician.

The County Convention

This is when things begin to intensify because if duly elected delegates to the county convention are found to oppose the Boss, they will get cancelled and erased from the delegate roster. So then, the operatives will recruit willful accomplices who did not attend the reorg or the makeup meeting, in violation of State Law and Party Rules. The accomplices’ names will magically appear as delegates to the county convention.

Another practice that has caused much controversy is that the operatives will bring in a resident of a different county, an underboss, and ram him in as county convention president. This scheme has been implemented in Boss-led counties all across South Carolina to secure the outcome.

Advertisement

This year, operatives in compromised counties pushed something new — an illegal slate of handpicked delegates to the state convention. In Charleston County alone, over 250 county convention delegates were robbed of the delegate election process to the state convention, which happened to me in Darlington County. To be sure, the individuals cherry-picked by the operatives were Boss-friendly.

At the Darlington County Convention, the operatives chose not to provide a ballot with eligible delegates to be voted on per the 2025 South Carolina Republican Party Darlington County Precinct Reorganization Form 1, which states: “I’d like to run to be a delegate from my county to the 2025 State Republican Party Convention. AND attest that I voted in 2 of 3 statewide GOP primaries. Place my name on the ballot at the County Convention as (PRINT).”

Instead, the operatives presented a slate of pre-selected delegates, which excluded my name despite my qualification, proper submission, and properly marking the correct box on Form 1. Thereby, they denied me the election process mandated by SC Code of Laws Title 7, Chapter 9, Sections 7-9-80 and 7-9-100 and SCGOP Rules 4(c)(5) and 5(c)(5), which require delegates to be elected, not handpicked.

The illegal slate was hidden in the Standing Rules for the Darlington County Convention. The people in attendance were not informed that the slate would be approved when the Rules were adopted. Because discussion on the motion to adopt the Rules was not permitted, the motion passed, and the slate was approved. My political opponent’s operatives stopped my candidacy because one must be a delegate to the state convention to be nominated for chair. President Trump’s executive order on election integrity has not reached South Carolina.

Advertisement

The State Convention

South Carolina Code of Laws Title 7, Chapter 9, Section 7-9-100 clearly states: “…The convention must be composed of delegates elected by the county conventions…” The key word is “elected.” The 2025 SCGOP State Convention was full of illegally credentialed collaborators posing as delegates.

The election of state convention officers is a joke. Before the nominations for convention president hit the floor, the Boss’s man will already be positioned behind the podium, with dug-in heels. He will be installed by hook or by crook. This pit bull will not yield to State Law, to Party Rules, or to Robert’s Rules. He will not yield to the deafening cries of disenfranchised Republicans — people who have been trampled, railroaded, and left for dead. To H.E.L.L. with the people, the Party, and to law and order.

Discussion on the agenda or motions will not be permitted. Microphones are placed at the front of the auditorium and will be turned off before an opposing delegate can get to them. When you leave the convention, you feel violated and like your vote was stolen — like in a Communist country.

Because of these blatant abuses, I ran for chair of the SCGOP — to restore law and order and election integrity to our Party. Apart from the law, there is corruption, which is what Republicans are experiencing from the leadership of the SCGOP.

Will anyone be held accountable?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!