Farewell, PJ Media Readers

The time has come, dear readers, for me to step away from PJ Media into the next phase of my life.

I started here as a freelance contributor in 2012, writing occasional pieces about that year’s election from an Ohio perspective. I was fresh off 15 years of homeschooling, and was shocked that someone would actually pay me to write. I was just this humble Midwest stay-at-home mom with no journalism training, but I guess I had decent writing skills and a passion for making our country better. I eventually began writing more frequently for PJM, especially about faith, culture, and education issues. When a position opened up, I was hired as a full-time editor in 2015. Again, I was shocked that I qualified for such a position! That ultimately led to me being named managing editor in 2019.

Prior to PJM, I wrote for RedState and had a brief stint with Twitchy (that's a story for another day), so the Townhall Media family is in my blood.

In the 13 years I’ve been with PJ Media, I’ve penned 1,665 articles and too many words to count. I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best writers in this business—or any business. I've learned from all of them, and they've challenged me to be a better writer and editor. To my exceptional PJM team: I cannot thank you enough for your support and friendship over the years. I will miss you all.

To our PJM readers: I've had a blast getting to know so many of you over the years. Thank you for reading my humble scribbles and for all the times you reached out to thank me for something I wrote. I mean it when I say it's been a privilege. I'm especially grateful to our VIP members who support this work. You're the reason we still exist today.

I'm looking forward to spending time with my husband and our four sweet grandbabies, all of whom live nearby. We're planning midweek zoo dates, trips to the park, and other activities I've had to put on hold due to my work schedule. Maybe I'll finally get my closets cleaned out (I'm not holding my breath on that one). I want to make the most of the time I have left on this earth, so I'm open to wherever God leads.

I'm excited to announce that Chris Queen, someone our readers are no doubt familiar with, will be taking over as managing editor. I'm certain that he will do a terrific job maintaining PJM's high standards and managing the diverse personalities that come along with the job. Assisting him will be full-time Associate Editor Aaron Hanscom, and part-time Editors Athena Thorne and Robert Spencer.

Leaving is bittersweet, but I'll still be around on X, and I plan to write at my Substack now and then.

It's been an honor to lead this talented team, and I look forward to seeing what they do in the future!

