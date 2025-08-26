From ’84 to Gen Z: Why Reagan-Bush Tees Still Rule the Conservative Wardrobe

I was a politically precocious kid growing up. I lobbied my second-grade class to vote for Ronald Reagan in the mock 1980 election at school. I was a massive Reagan fan, and by 1984, I was all-in.

Advertisement

I remember the distinctive signs and buttons that read “Reagan-Bush ’84.” I don’t remember any t-shirts back then, but they’ve become a fashion item now. As I write this, I’m wearing mine; it’s a slightly different colorway, in turquoise with the logo in red and blue. (I also have a long-sleeve shirt in navy, and that’s the one I used for the featured image on this piece.)

The “Reagan-Bush ’84” t-shirt has become a go-to for an even younger set of conservatives. It’s the t-shirt statement of choice for right-leaning, right-thinking Gen-Z kids, and the Washington Post sought to find out why.

Reporter Rachel Kurzius writes:

Whether genuine vintage or newly manufactured to look retro, the red, white and blue shirts with the classic serifed font “Reagan Bush ’84” logo have been a mainstay for more than a decade, even as the Republican Party itself has undergone galloping shifts. Think of it as the conservative take on a band shirt or the once-ubiquitous Che Guevara tee. They represent a moment of dominance for the GOP — the absolute electoral college rout that year — and a broader nod to American nostalgia.

Advertisement

One of the students Kurzius interviewed for the piece was Lee Zeldin’s daughter Arianna. “Wearing his merch isn’t just a fashion,” Zeldin said. “I think it’s a way of showing pride in the conservative ideals and pushing back against a culture where left-leaning imagery is more in mainstream.”

Another student in the piece, Kieran Laffey, referred to the shirts as a more subtle way of showing your conservative cred than a MAGA hat: “It’s kind of a peaceful, respectful way to say that, you know what, it’s okay to have a different opinion than you and disagree. I’m going to wear my Reagan shirt — it’s a more respectful way to voice my opinion.”

Laffey added that the shirt is a great way to make friends because “once you see someone wearing the same shirt as you … it’s an easy indicator that you might get along.”

Recommended: Instead of a Touchdown Answer, Dooley Runs Out of Bounds on Georgia's Heartbeat Bill

“Reagan is still a vibe,” Caroline Downey, the editor in chief of conservative women’s website the Conservateur, said. “Even as the conservative movement has shifted in such a way where, you know, some of the original Reaganite ideas are no longer in vogue, I think we all still collectively look back on that Reagan era very fondly.”

Advertisement

The Reagan Foundation sells the shirts on its website. You can find them in other outlets as well.

I think it’s about more than just a conservative fashion statement. That logo is an icon of the ‘80s, and nostalgia for that decade remains high.





Then again, when you think of conservative iconography, “Reagan-Bush ’84” is probably the most notable design, with the possible exception of “Make America Great Again.” I can’t think of any other campaign logos that made such an impact, although if somebody made a Calvin Coolidge campaign t-shirt, I might consider buying it.

I love seeing these college kids and teens rocking the “Reagan-Bush ’84” shirts. It shows that they have great taste in clothing — and politics.

Reagan-Bush ’84 isn’t just a shirt — it’s a reminder of a time when conservative ideas inspired a generation. At PJ Media, we’re carrying that spirit forward every day, giving you unfiltered reporting, unapologetic commentary, and the kind of bold perspective the corporate press won’t touch.

Join PJ Media VIP today, and you’ll get exclusive columns, podcasts, and a community of like-minded readers who still believe America’s best days are ahead.

Right now, you can get 60% off with promo code FIGHT — because the battle for truth, culture, and the future of our country is worth it.

Click here to join PJ Media VIP now.