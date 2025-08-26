HHS Defunds Woke California Sex Ed Program

The Trump-Kennedy Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) defunded California’s sex education program for pushing unscientific and disturbing transgender ideology and inappropriate sexualization on children.

HHS’s Administration for Children and Families (ACF) announced in a press release last week that it had terminated its Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) grant to California. The blue state has been applying taxpayer funds to propagandizing children in extreme LGBTQ ideology, including urging kids to believe genital mutilation is admirable.

Sex education is unnecessary and inappropriate in any case, but most especially the way wokies teach it. The Trump administration is working hard to protect children from permanently damaging decision-making based on woke lies, as the HHS press release highlights:

In a disturbing and egregious abuse of federal funds, California has been using taxpayer money to teach curricula that could encourage kids to contemplate mutilating their genitals, “altering their body … through hormone therapy,” “adding or removing breast tissue,” and “changing their name.” It instructed teachers to “remind students that some men are born with female anatomy.”

ACF ordered California to submit its PREP curriculum for review back in March, after which the HHS subsidiary discovered how egregious the LGBTQ grooming of kids was in that curriculum. Therefore, in June, ACF told California that it had to remove any content that was outside the PREP statute, which included the gender ideology nonsense. California then responded that it would not be doing this, leaving ACF no choice but to revoke funding.

The termination follows ACF’s repeated efforts to ensure federally funded programs adhere to statutory requirements and remain free of radical gender ideology.

It is sickening how children are sexualized by woke crazies using our taxpayer money. ACF is right to tolerate no compromise on this issue.

“California’s refusal to comply with federal law and remove egregious gender ideology from federally funded sex-ed materials is unacceptable,” Acting Assistant Secretary Andrew Gradison stated. “The Trump Administration will not allow taxpayer dollars to be used to indoctrinate children. Accountability is coming for every state that uses federal funds to teach children delusional gender ideology.”

Propaganda such as California is pushing can lead young people to make permanently damaging decisions. Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. Cross-sex hormones can cause young people to suffer grave mental and physical side effects, including infertility and suicidal ideation. And since research shows a majority of young people with gender dysphoria grow out of it, rushing them into supposed “treatments” that permanently change their bodies is unforgivable.

ACF has already ordered all PREP recipients across the USA to submit their curricula for review pending continuation of funding. ACF stated that it identified radical gender ideology content in a number of PREP curricula from various states and territories, meaning each will receive a deadline of 60 days to implement appropriate curriculum modifications.

This is exactly what we voted for in the 2024 election. Protecting our children is a top priority.

