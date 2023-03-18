McCarthy Says Trump Indictment Could Be Federal Election Interference

As local, state, and federal officials and agencies seem to be preparing to indict and even arrest Donald Trump, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced that he has directed an investigation into whether federal money is being used to target Trump as a form of 2024 election interference.

“Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump,” McCarthy tweeted on March 18. “I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.”

Let’s hope McCarthy follows through to punish Democrats and back Trump if election interference is indeed happening (which wouldn’t be surprising, as the Democrats have been influencing elections through blatant lies since Andrew Jackson).

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis explained, “These agencies are carrying out preliminary security assessments and deliberating over potential security arrangements around the Manhattan Criminal Court situated at 100 Centre Street. The discussion revolves around the chance that Trump may be charged with an alleged hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels and could travel to New York to face the charges if any.”

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer also noted that, if everything goes according to the current trend, “Trump will not just be arrested but handcuffed and perp-walked for maximum media effect.” The idea is to try and knock Trump out of the 2024 presidential race — but also, I suspect, to enact revenge. Trump humiliated the over-confident Democrats in 2016, and he’s still more popular than Joe Biden. Many Democrats continue to have an irrational and excessive hatred of Trump.

The Democrats have been lying about Trump non-stop, it seems, for years now. The “Russian collusion” accusations, which some outlets and politicians still cite, turned out to be a total hoax. And Trump not only called for peace on Jan. 6, 2021, but new video evidence also reinforced the fact that Trump supporters did not start a premeditated “insurrection” on Jan. 6. But while Hunter Biden continues free and unmolested despite a heap of evidence, the government is still obsessed with Trump. McCarthy seems to have hit on the reason why.

