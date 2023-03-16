New Poll Shows What Voters Think About Trump and the 2020 Election

One man still Trumps other Republicans in popularity. A new Rasmussen Reports poll shows that the majority of voters believe Republicans and Democrats secretly worked together to sabotage Donald Trump’s re-election bid, and a significant majority of GOP voters still see Trump as the best leader of the Republican Party.

Rasmussen published survey results on March 16 with both surprising and not-so-surprising results. As most polls have shown consistently for years now, Donald Trump is still perceived as the most important leader of the Republican Party; 37% of all likely voters told Rasmussen that Trump was a better leader for the Republican Party, and 60% of Republicans also chose Trump (Trump has 77% favorability with GOP voters and 52% favorability among all voters).

More men (56%) than women (50%) voters had a somewhat favorable opinion of Trump, along with 48% of unaffiliated voters. And 51% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans, and 38% of independents had a “Very Unfavorable impression of Trump.” The poll did not ask specifically about the 2024 presidential primary.

But the Rasmussen poll also found that not only did more than two-thirds of Republicans, but a majority of all likely voters think it’s “somewhat likely” Republicans secretly colluded with Democrats to stop Trump’s re-election. It adds interesting data to the ongoing debate surrounding alleged voter fraud and controversial candidates in the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Fifty-five percent (55%) of all voters believe it’s at least somewhat likely that Republican politicians in Washington, D.C., worked secretly with Democrats to keep Trump from being reelected in 2020, while 33% don’t think it was likely. Among GOP voters, 67% think Republican politicians helped Democrats prevent Trump’s reelection… Forty-seven percent (47%) of unaffiliated voters and 51% of Democrats believe it is at least somewhat likely that Republican politicians in Washington, D.C., worked secretly with Democrats to keep Trump from being reelected in 2020.

That includes 65% of voters under 40 years old and 70% of self-identified conservatives who think Republicans secretly worked to stop Trump’s re-election.

Also, while only 26% of black voters view Trump favorably (compared to 57% of whites), 55% of other minorities have a favorable view of him.

Rasmussen tweeted Thursday that President Joe Biden’s approval is at 47%, down two points from the day before. As Biden continues to lose popularity despite media praise, Trump, according to the poll data above, has a 52% favorable opinion among voters, despite the years-long media smear campaign. So Trump is more popular than Biden.

As the left continues to attack Trump relentlessly, it’s noteworthy that Americans’ opinions of Trump seem far less impacted by media narratives than the media would like to think.