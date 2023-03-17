It Looks as if Trump Will Be Arrested Next Week, and That’s Not Even the Worst of It

It has been a long time coming, and now the final act appears to be in view. Donald Trump is about to be arrested, and the corrupt and politicized authorities who have brought matters to this point are preparing for the worst: the NYPD, the Secret Service, and even the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force are all busy making preparations for the big day, which indicates several things about what will happen and what they expect will happen, or want us to think they expect will happen.

NBC News reported Friday that “local, state and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald Trump is indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the preparations.” All this talk among security agencies centers around security preparations at Manhattan Criminal Court, where Trump will face charges over alleged hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

This suggests that Trump will not just be arrested, but handcuffed and perp-walked for maximum media effect. That’s not really surprising, given that the arrest and the entire investigation of the alleged payments are designed to hurt Trump’s chances for 2024 or disqualify him entirely from running. When the charges are a political show, it’s no surprise that the arrest would be a media show. And so all these security agencies have to be involved, if only to keep the sheer mass of reporters from crushing Trump and the corrupt cops who will be arresting him.

“The agencies involved,” says NBC, “include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, the officials said.” This reveals the other aspect of what the officials who are engineering all this are thinking. The Joint Terrorism Task Force? Do they think that Trump has some army of partisans that is going to open fire when they see their hero being led off in handcuffs?

They may well think that, or want us to believe that they think that. After all, the officials who are investigating Trump for a seven-year-old hush money allegation are the friends and allies of those who have been pushing the Jan. 6 “insurrection” hoax on the American people for two years now, as well as fervent supporters of the president who said that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” They may want to claim now, in support of this wild and dangerous notion that Trump and his supporters threaten the very foundations of the republic, that Trump’s supporters, and even those who are not so enchanted with him anymore but think that his arrest is a monstrous crime and a genuine blow to the foundations of our republic, constitute some sort of menacing terrorist force that has to be kept at bay while the terror leader is taken into custody.

Hence the massive display of firepower that is in the offing for the Trump arrest. It’s unlikely that any actual Trump supporters will attempt to perpetrate any violence on the occasion of his arrest, but if any do, no one will be more delighted than those who have engineered Trump’s arrest. Such violence would confirm everything they’ve been saying about Trump and those who have supported him for two years now.

All this means is that Trump’s arrest will be a piece of political theater for the ages, and that’s altogether fitting, as it will be the culmination of America’s long decline into banana republic status. The arrest of Trump, particularly while Hunter Biden, Old Joe, Nancy “Insider Trading” Pelosi, and Hillary Clinton, along with a host of other Leftists, remain uninvestigated, will demonstrate that America is now a place where corrupt governing officials use the full weight of the law to persecute and prosecute opposition leaders and silence dissent.

It’s an evil move, but it’s also a stupid one. With his petulant and baseless attacks on Ron DeSantis and refusal to back off from praising the vaccines, Trump was already well along in the process of shooting himself in the foot and destroying his chances for 2024. But the political and media elites obviously couldn’t wait for Trump to complete his political suicide. They hate and fear him too much to have that kind of patience.