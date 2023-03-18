Here’s What Will Happen If Trump Is Arrested Next Week

According to recent reports, law enforcement and security agencies at the local, state, and federal levels are getting ready for a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump as soon as next week.

These agencies are carrying out preliminary security assessments and deliberating over potential security arrangements around the Manhattan Criminal Court situated at 100 Centre Street. The discussion revolves around the chance that Trump may be charged with an alleged hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels and could travel to New York to face the charges if any.

As PJ Media’s Robert Spencer noted on Friday, it appears that the upcoming preparations for Donald Trump’s arrest are being designed to maximize their impact on the media. The intention is not just to arrest Trump but to handcuff and perp-walk him, creating a highly sensationalized event.

This should come as no surprise, especially considering the pre-dawn raid of Roger Stone’s home in 2019, complete with CNN on the scene, and the unprecedented raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago last year. So far, nothing the radical left has done has managed to stop Trump from being legally able or politically viable enough to seek the presidency again, and it’s reasonable to see how those who have been trying to get Trump for something would resort to political theatrics and create a media spectacle.

But what will happen if this actually takes place? Indicting Trump alone over ridiculous charges would backfire dramatically on the left, but a made-for-TV-crime-drama with Trump as the star would most certainly take the word “backfire” to a new level.

That’s not according to me; that’s according to Elon Musk.

“If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory,” Musk tweeted in response to a report about the potential pending arrest.

It’s not yet clear if this arrest will happen, but for what it’s worth, Stormy Daniels has not had a lot of luck in her litigious grudge against Trump. In 2018, she was ordered to pay nearly $300,000 after her defamation suit against Trump failed spectacularly. But if we assume for a moment that it does happen, I think Elon Musk is right.

Radical left-wing public officials have been trying for years to indict him for something, abusing their positions of power to launch investigations in search of a crime. Last year after the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s approval ratings went up, not down. When Democrats impeached Trump over a phone call, his approval ratings also went up.

”Prior to 2016, if a candidate had a pending or actual indictment, it would be a huge blow to their credibility and almost certainly the end of their candidacy, because we assumed it was legitimate,” former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis noted on Twitter. “Now, because of the Democrats, no reasonable American trusts the legitimacy of federal law enforcement. Nor should they.”

Americans react accordingly when they see blatant abuses of power, and if Democrats insist on abusing the justice system to carry out their partisan grudge against Trump, they, not Trump, will pay the political price.