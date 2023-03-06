Tucker Carlson's January 6 Exposé Starts Tonight, and He's Already Uncovered Some Big Lies

Beginning Monday, America will finally get a look at hidden January 6 footage in an exposé airing on Tucker Carlson Tonight on the Fox News network. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Carlson access to far more than the 14,000 hours of video the Feds said existed. That was the story they told defendants who were awaiting trial on charges from “parading” to trespassing to interrupting Congress and “seditious conspiracy,” and who wanted the video footage that could exonerate them. But it turns out that there was a far greater amount of video — 44,000 hours — that the Department of Justice and FBI told no one about.

Even though he got access to the video only weeks ago, Tucker Carlson begins to peel back the lies told by a politicized Department of Justice and Democrats in the January 6 Committee in his exposé.

Miranda Devine reports at The New York Post that Carlson will roll out his initial five segments Monday and Tuesday. She reveals that Carlson noticed how the January 6 Committee embellished imagery and video displayed in the House of Representatives by scoring it with scary music, screams, and crowd noise. Surprise, surprise.

[W]hat Carlson’s team has put together over the past two weeks of combing through thousands of hours of video, you will be struck by how different the reality was inside the building that day compared to the J6 committee’s deceptively edited primetime dramas, produced by a former ABC News president for maximum emotional impact. For instance, Carlson’s team says the J6 committee added audio to silent CCTV footage, inserting screams and other crowd mayhem sounds, to make it seem more ominous. The bookmarks on the video trove show the J6 committee had access to the same footage yet chose to show America only what suited its divisive narrative. There’s no sugarcoating what happened that day: J6 was shocking and violent in parts. It remains a stain on the nation, but it was not an “insurrection” or a “terrorist” attack.

Devine, who presumably has gotten a preview of Carlson’s reports — or perhaps helped in the effort to tell the story — says “Carlson will show the counter-narrative so that the American public gets a more balanced idea of what happened that day” and how the “J6 committee twisted everything.” For example, she says the report “will show hundreds of peaceful people inside the Capitol behaving like tourists, queueing politely, walking within the rope lines, taking selfies, and stopping to pick up an overturned bollard, all while police look on.” Some “insurrection.” She reports that there’s a major reveal about “the truth” of QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley.

As we’ve reported at PJ Media, the legacy media is angry over Carlson’s free access to the 44,000+ hours of video, but he’s had some help besides trusted producers and maybe even Devine herself. Revolver News’s Darren Beattie confirmed to me on my Adult in the Room Podcast that he has offered advice to Carlson on which areas to concentrate on. Beattie has done breakthrough reporting on Ray Epps and others’ roles in instigating an incursion of the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. He’s also anxious to get a look at video of the mysterious, unidentified person who planted the dummy pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC the night before the riot.

Beattie talks about it all in the interview below.