News & Politics

The Truth Will Prevail: Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Access to 41,000 Hours of J6 Surveillance Video

By Kevin Downey Jr. 1:19 PM on February 20, 2023
The Truth Will Prevail: Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Access to 41,000 Hours of J6 Surveillance Video
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Axios is reporting that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has granted Fox News’s Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol videotape from Jan. 6, 2021, (aka J6).

FACT-O-RAMA! We were told there were 14,000 hours of surveillance video, but now it appears there are roughly 41,000 hours of tape.

Tucker has long questioned whether J6 was an actual insurrection. The FBI stated in August 2021 they found little evidence that the crowd tried to topple the United States. A Harvard University survey released in August 2022 said the same thing.

Democrats have fought to keep the tapes under wraps. That is understandable, as it’s hard to cry “insurrection” when looking at videos of Capitol police letting protesters in the doors and fist-bumping them as they wander by, snapping selfies.

Related: Kevin McCarthy’s Epic Idea for Releasing More J6 Footage

“You know it tells you a lot about the priorities of a ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6th tonight from our moral inferiors, no less,” Tucker stated on air in June 2022. “An outbreak of mob violence, a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards, that took place more than a year and a half ago, but they’ve never stopped talking about it.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Tucker showed a video of lefty Pravda news outlets — and politicians — claiming Trump supporters killed a handful of law enforcement personnel. No police officers were killed on January 6.

Carlson’s producers have had access to the tapes since early February. We can expect excerpts from the video cache in the coming weeks.

There will no doubt be the usual liberal caterwauling that occurs when the truth slips out and smashes their narrative. I am tickled yet annoyed that Don Lemon may not be around to gobble down some crow on air.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY TUCKER CARLSON JANUARY 6
Trending
Editor's Choice