The Truth Will Prevail: Speaker McCarthy Gives Tucker Access to 41,000 Hours of J6 Surveillance Video

Axios is reporting that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has granted Fox News’s Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol videotape from Jan. 6, 2021, (aka J6).

FACT-O-RAMA! We were told there were 14,000 hours of surveillance video, but now it appears there are roughly 41,000 hours of tape.

Tucker has long questioned whether J6 was an actual insurrection. The FBI stated in August 2021 they found little evidence that the crowd tried to topple the United States. A Harvard University survey released in August 2022 said the same thing.

Democrats have fought to keep the tapes under wraps. That is understandable, as it’s hard to cry “insurrection” when looking at videos of Capitol police letting protesters in the doors and fist-bumping them as they wander by, snapping selfies.

For all of you that doubted we would release the tapes. Here you go! I’m very happy to be right again in my support for Kevin McCarthy as our Speaker. Americans deserve to see the truth, not a one sided narrative and unfair two tiered justice system.https://t.co/EkVvbTwxcP — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

“You know it tells you a lot about the priorities of a ruling class that the rest of us are getting yet another lecture about January 6th tonight from our moral inferiors, no less,” Tucker stated on air in June 2022. “An outbreak of mob violence, a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards, that took place more than a year and a half ago, but they’ve never stopped talking about it.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Tucker showed a video of lefty Pravda news outlets — and politicians — claiming Trump supporters killed a handful of law enforcement personnel. No police officers were killed on January 6.

Carlson’s producers have had access to the tapes since early February. We can expect excerpts from the video cache in the coming weeks.

There will no doubt be the usual liberal caterwauling that occurs when the truth slips out and smashes their narrative. I am tickled yet annoyed that Don Lemon may not be around to gobble down some crow on air.