Kevin McCarthy's Epic Idea for Releasing More J6 Footage

The vast majority of footage from the Capitol riot has been hidden from the public, but Speaker McCarthy wants to release it. However, Democrats aren’t happy about it, and neither are their buddies in the mainstream media. Why? Because the release of the footage is likely to contradict the highly politicized narrative crafted by the partisan J6 Committee.

But if McCarthy’s intention to release the footage didn’t trigger the left, his epic idea for how to release the footage to the public will.

“The reason why I looked up releasing those tapes, I’ve watched the politicization of what transpired there that Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t release her own texts but would pick and choose who could be on that committee,” McCarthy said. “I watched what the reports and things that were not true. So the best way to handle this, I think, is exactly the way Elon Musk—just put all the information out there and let people see what is truth and what is not. So the best way to do that is to release the tapes. People can know for themselves instead of picking and choosing what views they want people to see.”

“Well, what are we going to learn?’ Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked McCarthy. “Are we going to learn that Nancy Pelosi basically allowed open air and people to come in with the Capitol Police not enforcing rules?”

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen the tapes,” McCarthy claimed. “I just think they should be released.”

I’m not sure if McCarthy is really in the dark about what the footage likely shows. We already know there’s footage showing Capitol police letting protesters in, and there have been some leaks in the past suggesting there’s plenty of narrative-busting footage that hasn’t seen the light of day yet.

McCarthy added that Pelosi picked Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) to be chairman of the J6 committee, despite the fact he objected to George W. Bush being certified as president. He also expressed interest in releasing communications involving Nancy Pelosi on that day, which have so far been shielded from the public.

But I digress. I can only imagine how triggered the left must be at the idea that this footage could be released via Twitter. Doing so would not only completely bypass the mainstream media—the same way Elon Musk so brilliantly let the Twitter files be released, much to the left’s discontent. Released via Twitter, the footage would be disseminated quickly, and millions would get to see and scrutinize it for themselves.