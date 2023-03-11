Jan. 6 Videos Show Antifa Disguising Selves as Trump Supporters, Trumpers Stopping Vandals

Previously censored videos of Jan. 6, 2021, are now circulating online and sparking controversy and shock. The videos show people who appear to be Antifa disguising themselves as Trump supporters, and Trump supporters stopping Antifa vandalism. Another video shows a man who said he witnessed Antifa disguising themselves and saying they wanted to make Trump supporters look bad. The eyewitness further insisted the Jan. 6 protesters committing vandalism were not Trump supporters.

Actor and director Kevin Sorbo tweeted the video below with the comment, “Now do you believe me?”

JUST IN: Previously censored video re-emerges showing ANTIFA members dressing up a Trump supporters in DC… WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN… pic.twitter.com/XgRbxUn4WU — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 10, 2023

Cartoonist Scott Adams quote-tweeted a video of Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman” who was sentenced to over three years in jail, shouting to protestors that Trump had tweeted they should return home. “We’re going to obey our president!” Chansley shouts. “Respect the Capitol!” a voice chimes in, but others insist they’re staying. Chansley agrees they’re free to make that choice, but reads one of Trump’s tweets into a microphone. Chansley then argues with others, “We are not Antifa! We’re not Antifa!”

JUST IN: Censored video re-emerges of Jacob Chansley reading Trump’s tweet, telling protestors to GO HOME and remain peaceful.. WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN…

pic.twitter.com/L8bLXMGUAs — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 10, 2023

Here, a Trump supporter leaps on a man trying to smash a window while others cheer him for stopping the vandalism; the protestors boo the vandal and one yells, “Antifa!”

JUST IN: Censored video re-emerges of ANTIFA IN BLACK CLAD trying to BREAK IN to the capitol.. Trump supporters can be seen attempting to PHYSICALLY STOP these individuals and pointing them out to police.. WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN..pic.twitter.com/umIezBLZLo — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 9, 2023

In this video, people scream, “We’ve got Antifa right here!” and “No fighting!” and “F*ck Antifa!” as Trump supporters drive people off, telling those they identify as Antifa to get lost.

JUST IN: Censored video re-emerges of ANTIFA IN BLACK CLAD being identified and forced from the steps of the Capitol by Trump Supporters.. WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN.. pic.twitter.com/JoS3ce9uV3 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 9, 2023

In this clip, people are seemingly disguising themselves as Trump supporters and call to the person filming them to delete the video.

JUST IN: Censored video re-emerges of ANTIFA IN BLACK CLAD disrobing and changing into Trump gear on January 6.. WON’T SEE THIS ON CNN..pic.twitter.com/a763T2Y0vl — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 8, 2023

Finally, an eyewitness account.

👀Eyewitness says Antifa was dressed up as Trump supporters at the capitol on Jan 6 2021 #TuckerCarlson #TrumpWasRightAboutEverything pic.twitter.com/69usGxxCVE — Sodevine07 (@KellyAn35453630) March 7, 2023

The eyewitness, who said he was an emergency management coordinator in Pennsylvania, stated that he saw Antifa trying to disguise themselves and saying, “We got to shake this up so that these people look bad.” He said these people then broke a window at the Capitol. So he started to walk away, wanting to leave the vandalism behind, but he heard them trying to break a second window as he walked away.

The eyewitness added that he also saw some of the supposed “mob violence” on the other side of the Capitol. He explained that when people started to climb the scaffolding, Trump supporters around them began to say, “These aren’t our people.” The eyewitness himself was very insistent: “They weren’t Trump supporters, I’m telling you…Trump supporters were walking away [from them].” He had a theory as to why. “These are people that are trying to get—promote the false narrative that Trump’s people are acting like Antifa and BLM.” If he’s telling the truth, that’s explosive evidence.

Over 950 Americans were arrested in connection with Jan. 6, per the Justice Department — though not Ray Epps, even though there’s video and text message evidence that he said he helped orchestrate the riot and that he called for storming the Capitol ahead of time.

Many of the Jan. 6 prisoners were deprived even of necessities like basic medical care, and they reported physical abuse. Conditions were (and are) so bad that prisoners petitioned to be transferred to Guantanamo, as they are being treated worse than terrorists.

Those who spread lies about Jan. 6 or suppressed video evidence have a lot to answer for.