Rep. Comer Says He Has the Goods on Hunter Biden and His Commie $$$

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that people are finally starting to cooperate in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s “business dealings” with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Comer claims to have documents proving just how Hunter Biden hoovered mad stacks from his pinko pals in China.

Comer also claims there were a lot of bank transfers, frequently on the same day. Comer believes the numerous transfers were to help conceal where the money was coming from.

Comer believes the Biden family — and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — have tried to stonewall the investigation into Hunter Biden, and he told Bartiromo that these maneuvers actually helped him and the Oversight Committee.

Hunter’s former assistant, Kathy Chung, is believed to have moved secret documents from Joe Biden’s home — a recommendation from Hunter — to an office in Boston. Chung is scheduled for a deposition in front of the Oversight Committee on April 4, 2023.

Bartiromo asked Comer if there had been any updates since they’d spoken two weeks ago.

“We’ve had a very good two weeks,” Comer responded. “We are finally having people cooperate with us. I think we all know the Biden administration is stone-walling. Janet Yellen is stonewalling, not turning over the bank violations.”

“But fortunately, since we’ve last spoken,” Comer continued, “we actually have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our community.”

“As Bad as We Thought”

Comer didn’t specify who the cooperating individuals were but claimed they have ties with the Biden family and their various “schemes” around the globe. He told Bartiromo:

In the last two weeks, we’ve met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys. And that would be four individuals who had ties in with the Biden family on their various schemes around the world. So now we have in hand documents that show just exactly how the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party. And I will tell you, Maria, it’s as bad as we thought. It’s very concerning. And in a way, I’m kind of glad that the Biden attorney and the Biden administration’s been stonewalling us, because when I requested that information two weeks ago versus today, because of what we have in hand now, we have a lot stronger case in court for why we need these documents that the Biden family’s withholding and that the government’s withholding. So they have unintentionally helped our case in our quest to get these documents to where we can give the American people the truth and the transparency that they deserve out of their leaders in Washington.

Is this the moment we’ve been waiting for? Will the Biden crime family and their dealings with our number one enemy, the CCP, come crashing down because Hunter left a laptop in a repair shop?

You can watch the interview with Comer below: