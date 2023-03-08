Here’s That Collusion You Ordered: Russian Business Partner of Hunter Biden Dodges Sanctions

Remember Russian collusion? It was the Left’s last Get-Trump hoax before it came up with Jan. 6. None of it was true, of course, but when has that ever stopped Leftists? If anyone is actually looking for some actual collusion with Russia, however, there is plenty to be found if you know where to look: not at Trump, but at the crime family of Old Joe Biden.

Two Russian billionaires who, according to a report in the New York Post on Thursday, “have managed to dodge US sanctions over Moscow’s year-old invasion of Ukraine went property shopping with Hunter Biden, dined with then-Vice President Joe Biden, and discussed ‘favors’ they might swap.” The fact that they dodged sanctions is no surprise, given the identity of the man who currently poses as president of the United States, but of course, the Washington establishment that went after Trump with such vicious ferocity over nothing whatsoever is entirely indifferent to this fresh evidence that the demented corruptocrat it installed in the White House is as crooked as the day is long. Russian collusion is only of interest to this establishment when it can be used as a political tool; when people on their side do it, it’s entirely beneath notice.

Thus it was no surprise whatsoever that the Biden regime’s Treasury Department has spared two Russian pals of Joe and Hunter, Yelena Baturina and Vladimir Yevtushenkov, from “a fresh batch of sanctions.” Yevtushenkov has been sanctioned in Britain but not in the Land of Opportunity. An anonymous source whom the Post says has “firsthand knowledge of the business relationship between Hunter Biden and Yevtushenkov” observes, “I think it’s very fishy.” No kidding, really? Even Barack Obama’s ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, agrees. “I think he should be sanctioned,” McFaul said of Yevtushenkov. “I don’t understand why he has not been.”

This really isn’t hard to understand. Yevtushenkov hasn’t been sanctioned because he had the intellectual acumen and sound judgment to do business with Hunter and Joe Biden. This gives the Russian an all-purpose Get-Out-of-Jail-Free card as the Washington establishment will do anything it can possibly do to shield the Bidens from the consequences of their corrupt dealings and to keep the American people from discovering just how crooked the man who pretends to be president really is.

He really is amazingly crooked. Yevtushenkov “admitted last year he met with Hunter Biden for breakfast at the Ritz-Carlton in Manhattan on March 14, 2012 — but denied any further contact.” He was, the terminally naïve will be surprised to learn, lying: “emails and calendar entries from Hunter’s former laptop show that they were set to meet again on Jan. 27, 2013, for dinner at DC’s Cafe Milano before looking at a commercial real estate development the next day near Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia.” The Post’s source recounted that he asked Yevtushenkov why he was meeting with Hunter, and the Russian billionaire replied: “I think it would be good to have a good relationship with this guy … maybe he can do a favor for us and we can do a favor for him.”

The source added: “It was a complete quid pro quo that he was going in for.” Collusion and quid pro quo! It looks as if yet again the Left has engaged in the old tactic of accusing the other side of that which it is guilty of doing. The source added: “I told him that’s not the way it works in America, [but] he basically laughed at me and told me I was so naïve.”

Wait, there’s more: “A different source, meanwhile, told The Post he vividly recalled Baturina and her husband, ex-Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, looking ‘like an odd couple’ at a now-infamous, intimate dinner with Hunter and his father, the then-vice president.” Also at the dinner was “Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which paid Hunter up to $1 million per year beginning in 2014 while his VP dad controlled the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. Pozharskyi emailed Hunter the next day to thank him for ‘giving an opportunity to meet your father.’”

One thing you can say about Old Joe Biden: he knows how the game is played. He “called the report a false ‘Russian plant’ at the time and social media platforms Twitter and Facebook initially censored it.” Even now, he will face no political consequences for all this Russian collusion. That’s only for presidents who put America and its people first.