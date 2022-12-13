Biden Family Corruption Is Being Covered Up, and It All Leads to Joe

According to Peter Schweizer, the president of the Government Accountability Institute, there is an ongoing cover-up involving Hunter Biden’s shady foreign business dealings and Joe Biden’s involvement with them.

Schweizer explained his belief during an appearance on Life, Liberty, & Levin on the Fox News Channel.

“Given what you have uncovered with the Biden family, they acquired over $30 million in money from foreign entities and so forth. How the hell is it possible a special counsel is not appointed to investigate Joe Biden?” host Mark Levin asked. “Forget about Hunter. He would be a part of it obviously, but Joe Biden, the president of the United States, when they just appointed a special counsel to go after Donald Trump over documents and so forth?”

“The word that comes to mind is cover-up, and that’s really what this is,” Schweizer replied. “You are right, Mark. This it’s not ultimately a Hunter Biden story. It is a Joe Biden story. Just look at the commercial enterprise that Hunter Biden set up. It all revolved around his father’s political power. Hunter Biden set up this firm in 2009. He did not set up on Wall Street the heart of American finance, but he set it up on Wisconsin Avenue so he was very close to his father’s vice presidential office in the White House and also the Naval Observatory, where the vice presidential residence was. Within a year of setting up this business while his father is the vice president when his father is steering China policy, remember that is what Barack Obama told Joe Biden to do, and within one year of setting up this new firm where Hunter Biden had no experience that was meeting with the top finance people in China.”

Schweizer continued, “Two years after that, he signs a multibillion-dollar private equity deal bankrolled by the Bank of China. The executives that made that happen actually met with Vice President Biden about a year earlier.”

“Of course, that deal was consummated when Hunter Biden flew with his father on Air Force to China,” Schweizer added. “His father had official visits. Hunter was meeting with his business partners. So Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and this corruption joined at the hip. What we have to factor in this is ultimately, in my mind, not a story about corruption but compromise. It is about national security, and it is about spying.”