By the Way, a Real Terrorist Just Threatened to ‘Crucify’ New York Cops

While Maxine Waters is fulminating (yeah, what else is new) against Donald Trump, accusing him of “attempting to organize his domestic terrorists,” and the Biden regime continues its efforts to portray Trump and his supporters as “insurrectionists,” the actual terrorists haven’t stopped their activities even for a moment. On Friday, the feds tore themselves away from trying to fabricate cases of “white supremacist” terrorism long enough to arrest a real terrorist who plotted to murder police in Yonkers, N.Y. This guy was an Islamic jihadi. Remember them? They’re still at it, even as our government and law enforcement apparatus have decided that patriotic Americans constitute a much greater threat.

The New York Post reported Friday that “an ISIS-loving radical Islamic extremist from Yonkers was busted by the feds Friday for plotting to kill the city’s police officers and mayor beginning on the street where the local St. Patrick’s Day parade was set to go down.” This charmer is a thirty-two-year-old man named Ridon Kola, who “directly messaged the Yonkers police, saying ‘I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr.’”

McLean Ave. in Yonkers was the site of Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and so Yonkers police were concerned that Kola might have planned to wage his jihad against the paradegoers. They moved quickly to arrest him on Friday so as to forestall that possibility. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano commented proudly: “Yonkers is proud to host one of New York’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parades and threats like this will not intimidate us from celebrating the many contributions of our Irish American community.” That was great, but this episode brought American authorities no closer than they were already to understanding why people such as Ridon Kola plot bloodshed and murder in the first place.

While law enforcement and intelligence officials remain in complete denial about the ideological roots of threats such as Kola’s, they could have discovered the source of the jihadi’s odd threat to “crucify” Yonkers police officers if they had dared, or bothered, to consult the holy book of Islam, which says: “The only reward for those who make war upon Allah and his messenger and struggle to sow corruption on earth will be that they will be killed or crucified, or have their hands and feet cut off on opposite sides, or be expelled from the land. Such will be their degradation in this world, and in the hereafter, theirs will be an awful doom.” (5:33) But the idea that such words can actually become the impetus for action for some Muslims has been dogmatically rejected by American law enforcement, which thereby cut itself from a clear and easy way to understand the jihadis’ motives and goals. Yet such knowledge might come in handy in trying to stop those jihadis.

Kola, meanwhile, appears to be a true believer. The Post notes that “on multiple occasions, Kola had posted disturbing content online, including support for a ‘jihad,’ or ‘to war against non-Muslims,’ the feds allege. He also voiced support for extremists from the Islamic State.” Nor had he just started doing this: “The messages apparently went on for years. In 2021, he posted one to an official Yonkers police social media account written in Albanian that read ‘I am going to slaughter you little girls.’” Much more recently, on March 9, he sent Yonkers police a message that said: “First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats Vallahi. Allahu Ekberr.” Vallahi, or wallahi, is essentially saying “I swear to Allah,” and “Allahu Ekberr” is, of course, “Allahu akbar,” or “Allah is greater,” that is, greater than your god and any other authority.

It is somewhat reassuring to see that Kola has previously come to the attention of law enforcement officials. Maybe they’re still bothering to devote at least some resources to tracking actual terrorists. And so the crucifixions on MacLean Ave., or at least the violence that might have accompanied Kola attempting to make good his threat, have been headed off. The feds can now turn all their attention back to finding angry Trump supporters they can claim are “domestic terrorists” if they dare to protest on Tuesday against the Left’s destruction of our free republic and replacement of it with a comic-opera banana republic in which the foes of the Dear Leader end up arrested for daring to oppose him. The authorities can hope no more actual terrorists like Kola get in the way of their scenario as it plays out this week.